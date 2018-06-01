International News 24/7

 

US: Starbucks closes 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Italy: Is it contagious? Political crisis spooks Europe and markets

France’s disappearing birds

Bringing up a baby à la française: "Becoming Maman"

Russian journalist’s faked murder: A propaganda coup for whom?

Sharing the untold stories of the women who shaped Paris

'Anti-Soros': Orban's reelection campaign's centerpiece to become law

‘Mocking Parisians one stereotype at a time’

Vogue Arabia called out for hypocrisy over 'celebration of trailblazing women'

A program about women who are reshaping our world. Join us every Friday at 4:40 pm Paris time and check out our Facebook page: FRANCE24.51percent.

Latest update : 2018-06-01

Sharing the untold stories of the women who shaped Paris

In this special edition, we take a look at the movement to recognise the contribution of women in the French capital and the growing campaign to share their often untold stories. We meet two women who are contributing to this through their guided tours and publications. In addition, we take a look at the work of Paris's City Hall, which is helping the cause with its ongoing campaign to increase the number of streets and squares named after women.

By Annette YOUNG , Gaëlle ESSOO , Stéphanie CHEVAL , Pierre LEMARINIER , Aurélien PORCHER , Armelle CAUX

Archives

2018-05-25 US midterm elections

U.S. mid-terms: Record number of women running and winning primaries

In this edition, we take a look at how progressive female candidates in the U.S. are dominating a slate of Democratic primaries giving Georgia the first black woman to ever be...

2018-05-18 Ireland

A divisive issue: Ireland prepares to vote on abortion referendum

In this edition, we report on how Ireland is set to vote on whether to repeal the ban on abortion but polls are showing that it's still way too close to predict the outcome. Also...

2018-05-11 Toronto van attack

Misogyny online: Growing extremism on the web targets women

In this edition, we take a look at "Incel" men, who call themselves involuntary celibates, a movement which is part of the growing extremism online that's targeting women. We...

2018-05-04 abortion

Under threat: Mississippi's sole abortion clinic remains defiant

In this edition, we take a look at what happens when you are the sole abortion clinic in the American state of Mississippi and are fighting on all fronts to remain open. Also, a...

