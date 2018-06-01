Sharing the untold stories of the women who shaped Paris

Latest update : 2018-06-01
A program about women who are reshaping our world. Join us every Friday at 4:40 pm Paris time and check out our Facebook page: FRANCE24.51percent.
2018-05-25 US midterm elections
U.S. mid-terms: Record number of women running and winning primaries
In this edition, we take a look at how progressive female candidates in the U.S. are dominating a slate of Democratic primaries giving Georgia the first black woman to ever be...
2018-05-18 Ireland
A divisive issue: Ireland prepares to vote on abortion referendum
In this edition, we report on how Ireland is set to vote on whether to repeal the ban on abortion but polls are showing that it's still way too close to predict the outcome. Also...
2018-05-11 Toronto van attack
Misogyny online: Growing extremism on the web targets women
In this edition, we take a look at "Incel" men, who call themselves involuntary celibates, a movement which is part of the growing extremism online that's targeting women. We...
2018-05-04 abortion
Under threat: Mississippi's sole abortion clinic remains defiant
In this edition, we take a look at what happens when you are the sole abortion clinic in the American state of Mississippi and are fighting on all fronts to remain open. Also, a...