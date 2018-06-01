Lions, tigers and a jaguar recaptured after escape from German zoo

Police killed a bear and recaptured two lions, two tigers and a jaguar on Friday after the animals broke out of their cages in a zoo in western Germany.

Police in nearby Trier had earlier told The Associated Press that all of the escaped animals were believed to still be on the grounds of the zoo in the town of Luenebach, near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium. Residents in that area had been warned to stay indoors.

Local broadcaster SWR had initially reported that lions and pumas had broken out of the zoo, but police were able to determine that the missing animals were two lions, two tigers and a jaguar, the dpa news agency reported. A bear was shot, but dpa had no further details.

It was not clear how the animals escaped nor exactly when they got out.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

