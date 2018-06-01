International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

North Korea diplomacy; Trade war looms; Italy's new government

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Drinking water: What goes down the drain?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Wadood, the Afghan activist seeking international justice

Read more

#TECH 24

Tech Fatigue

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

US: Starbucks closes 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Read more

THE DEBATE

Italy: Is it contagious? Political crisis spooks Europe and markets

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

France’s disappearing birds

Read more

ENCORE!

Bringing up a baby à la française: "Becoming Maman"

Read more

THE DEBATE

Russian journalist’s faked murder: A propaganda coup for whom?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Petrobras CEO resigns, raising questions over Brazil economy

© Carl de Souza, AFP | Parente resigned on June 1, 2018, in the wake of a devastating truckers' strike over high fuel prices.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-01

The president of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras resigned on Friday, the latest fallout from a crippling truckers' strike over fuel prices that has widespread implications for the future of Latin America's largest economy.

The 9-day strike led to massive shortages of supplies ranging from food to medicine, shuttered thousands of public schools and grounded numerous flights.

It ended earlier this week when the government announced plans to subsidize the price of diesel for 60 days. President Michel Temer and several ministers went to great lengths to argue that their bucking to truckers' demands would not interfere with Petrobras' ability to set prices, a key part of the company's rebuilding plan after a massive corruption scandal.

They also said Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente, widely respected in Brazil and beyond, would remain in place.

The markets, however, were not convinced. Petrobras' stock price dropped sharply in the last two weeks, reversing large gains made in recent years.

In a statement Friday, Petrobras said Parente had resigned and that an interim CEO would be named.

The development raises questions about the future of one of Brazil's most important companies.

Ultimately, truckers and many other sectors in Latin America's largest nation want a return to the recent past, when the government and Petrobras would set fuel prices that were heavily subsidized.

However, that stands in stark contrast to Petrobras' approach in the last couple years. As part of a series of reforms aimed at pulling Brazil from a deep recession, Temer's administration said there would no longer be interference in Petrobras pricing.

The company recovered and grew, and market prices worked fine while world oil prices were low. But the combination of rising prices and a sharp devaluation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar caused prices to jump, which had an acute impact on truckers.

As part of their demands, they also asked that Parente step down.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-06-01

  • BRAZIL

    Brazilian President Michel Temer scraps plans to seek re-election

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    Brazilian police close in on Rio politician Marielle Franco's murderers, minister says

    Read more

  • BRAZIL - FRANCE - OIL

    Brazil prosecutor warns against Total drilling near Amazon coral reef

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility