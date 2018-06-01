International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Drinking water: What goes down the drain?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Wadood, the Afghan activist seeking international justice

Read more

#TECH 24

Tech Fatigue

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

US: Starbucks closes 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Read more

THE DEBATE

Italy: Is it contagious? Political crisis spooks Europe and markets

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

France’s disappearing birds

Read more

ENCORE!

Bringing up a baby à la française: "Becoming Maman"

Read more

THE DEBATE

Russian journalist’s faked murder: A propaganda coup for whom?

Read more

#THE 51%

Sharing the untold stories of the women who shaped Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Saudi princess Vogue cover sparks anger over jailed activists

© Fayez Nureldine, AFP | Saudi women walk amid vehicles at a street in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 28, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-01

An image on the cover of Vogue Arabia of a Saudi princess behind the wheel of a red convertible has sparked anger in the conservative kingdom following the jailing of activists who campaigned for women to be allowed to drive.

Nearly a dozen prominent activists were arrested last month, just weeks before the ban on women driving is due to be lifted. Most were women who had for years campaigned for the reforms now being implemented.

Supporters of the activists took to social media to accuse the publishers of Vogue Arabia of insensitivity over the cover image of Princess Hayfa bint Abdullah al-Saud.

"Tell @VogueArabia that when it falsely presents royal princesses as champions of #SaudiWomenDriving, real women champions are at imminent risk," tweeted Fadi Al-Qadi, whose handle describes him as a human rights commentator.

"A princess on the cover of Vogue Arabia to celebrate lifting the ban while the women driving activists are in jail for treason," tweeted another user under the handle @Hala_Aldosari.

Some Twitter users shared doctored versions of the cover photo swapping the face of Princess Hayfa with that of Loujain al-Hathloul, one of the detained activists.

The decision to lift a decades-old ban on women driving cars was hailed as proof of a new progressive trend in Saudi Arabia.

But activists' arrests have raised concerns from campaigners and the United Nations over Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's approach to reforms.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-01

  • SAUDI ARABIA

    Women campaigning for right to drive arrested in Saudi Arabia

    Read more

  • SAUDI ARABIA

    Saudi Arabia to diversify economy with ambitious plan for entertainment industry

    Read more

  • YEMEN

    Saudi-led strikes ‘destroy’ Houthi boats threatening tanker in Red Sea

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility