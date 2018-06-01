International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Uhuru Kenyatta orders polygraph test for public employes to fight corruption

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

TV comedian's c-word controversy

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

North Korea diplomacy; Trade war looms; Italy's new government

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Drinking water: What goes down the drain?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Wadood, the Afghan activist seeking international justice

Read more

#TECH 24

Tech Fatigue

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

US: Starbucks closes 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Read more

THE DEBATE

Italy: Is it contagious? Political crisis spooks Europe and markets

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

France’s disappearing birds

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Trump says summit with N. Korea's Kim will go ahead after all

© Saul Loeb, AFP | US President Donald Trump after his meeting with Kim envoy on June 1, 2018.

Video by Philip CROWTHER

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-01

President Donald Trump said on Friday an unprecedented nuclear arms summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the United States pulled out of will now go ahead as scheduled on June 12 in Singapore.

"I think it's probably going to be a very successful, ultimately a successful process," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn after meeting with a senior North Korean official in the Oval Office.

Kim Yong Chol, a close aide to the North Korean leader, delivered a letter from Kim Jong Un to Trump. The envoy was the highest level figure from the secretive state to hold talks at the White House since a senior envoy visited former President Bill Clinton in 2000.

Trump first told reporters the letter from Kim was "a very nice letter ... a very interesting letter" but then said he had not opened it.

Trump appeared to significantly lower expectations for the outcome of the historic summit, frequently describing it as the start of a process and not the place where the two leaders were likely to sign any agreement. He said a number of summits might be required.

"Frankly, I said, 'Take your time,'" Trump said.

It was a extraordinary softening of tone toward North Korea from a president who last year threatened to rain "fire and fury" on the country because of the threat its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles pose to the United States.

After exchanging threats and insults since Trump became president last year, the United States and North Korea have been trying to set up the summit between their leaders. Trump wants to use the meeting to pressure Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear weapons.

Wall Street took word from Trump that the summit was back on in stride. The S&P 500 added slightly to what were already healthy gains, then slipped back a few points to remain up 0.9 percent in afternoon trade. The US dollar index added modestly to a gain.

North Korea, whose nuclear ambitions have been a source of tension for decades, has made advances in missile technology in recent years but Trump has sworn not to allow it to develop nuclear missiles that could hit the United States.

He wants North Korea to "denuclearize," meaning to get rid of its nuclear arms, in return for relief from economic sanctions but the leadership in Pyongyang is believed to regard nuclear weapons as crucial to its survival and has rejected unilaterally disarming.

"I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off of North Korea," Trump said.

Trump had called off the summit late last month, citing North Korea's "tremendous anger and open hostility."

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-01

  • USA - NORTH KOREA

    Trump awaits Kim letter as North Korea summit edges nearer

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA - USA

    Pompeo meets top North Korea official for pre-summit talks

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA

    North Korea says it has dismantled nuclear test site

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility