THE WORLD THIS WEEK

North Korea diplomacy; Trade war looms; Italy's new government

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Drinking water: What goes down the drain?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Wadood, the Afghan activist seeking international justice

Read more

#TECH 24

Tech Fatigue

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

US: Starbucks closes 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Read more

THE DEBATE

Italy: Is it contagious? Political crisis spooks Europe and markets

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

France’s disappearing birds

Read more

ENCORE!

Bringing up a baby à la française: "Becoming Maman"

Read more

THE DEBATE

Russian journalist’s faked murder: A propaganda coup for whom?

Read more

Business

Visa investigating ongoing 'service disruption' in Europe

© Dave Kotinsky, AFP | Visa showcases a contactless card authenticated through biometrics at the Visa Innovation Lab at the National Retail Federation's Big Show on January 16, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-01

Visa says it is experiencing a "service disruption" as users in several European countries report that they are unable to make payments with their cards.

The credit card firm said it is investigating the cause of the incident, which "is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed."

Visa says it is "working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."

Consumers in Britain, Ireland and other European countries have reported being unable to use their Visa cards Friday.

Payment processing company Paymentsense says transactions are starting to go through after a period of disruption but "there is still some intermittency."

(AP)

Date created : 2018-06-01

  • USA

    Hacker gets 20-year jail term for massive credit card theft

    Read more

  • BANKING

    Swiss HSBC offices raided in money-laundering probe

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Monopoly maker puts real money in birthday edition

    Read more

