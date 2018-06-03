International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Iraqi court sentences French woman to life for joining IS group

© Stringer, AFP | French national Mélina Boughedir carries her son as she arrives at court in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on February 19, 2018.

Video by Yuka ROYER , FRANCE 2 , FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-03

An Iraqi court on Saturday sentenced a French woman to life in prison for membership in the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, an AFP reporter at the courthouse said, overturning a previous ruling that ordered her deportation back to France.

Mélina Boughedir was sentenced last February to seven months in prison for "illegal" entry into the country and was set to be deported back to France, but another court ordered her re-trial under Iraq's anti-terrorist law.

She was found guilty on Sunday of belonging to the IS group.

Arrested in the summer of 2017 in Mosul, the IS group’s stronghold in Iraq, Boughedir was sentenced last February to seven months in prison for "illegal" entry into the country and was set to be deported back to France.

But upon re-examining her file, an Iraqi court found that Boughedir knew her husband planned on joining the IS group in Iraq and that she "knowingly" followed him, a judicial source said.

>> Read more: French female jihadists remain serious threat, document reveals

On the first day of her new trial in early May, the judge asked Boughedir if she knew where her husband was.

"One day he went to get water and he disappeared, I don't know anything about it," she said.

When asked if she believed in the IS group’s ideology, she said: "Not at all. This is the case for many foreign women married to Daesh men," using an Arabic acronym to refer to the jihadists.

In April an Iraqi court sentenced another French women, Djamila Boutoutaou, to life in prison for belonging to the IS group despite her pleas that she had been duped by her husband.

Since the beginning of the year, Baghdad courts have sentenced more than 280 foreign jihadists to death or to life in prison, according to a judicial source.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-03

