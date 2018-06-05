American band Pink Martini celebrate 20 years since 'Sympathique'

Latest update : 2018-06-05
Archives
2018-06-04 culture
Music show: Legendary hip-hop MC Chali 2na, Jorja Smith & Angélique Kidjo
Chali 2na is a founding member of the pioneering, alternative hip-hop group Jurassic Five. The collective emerged from the rap underground of the late 90s with a positive message...
2018-06-01 culture
Bringing up a baby à la française: "Becoming Maman"
Sarah Donnelly and Amber Minogue had both planned on becoming mothers but did not necessarily expect to become "Mamans". This bi-lingual, bi-cultural journey forms the basis of...
2018-05-31 culture
Food for art: A tour of Picasso's favourite foods and restaurants in Barcelona
He was born in the southern Spanish city of Malaga, he spent most of his life in Paris - but Pablo Picasso often referred to Barcelona as his true home. The city's Picasso museum...
2018-05-30 culture
Film show: 'Don Quixote', 'Manifesto' and 'Fakir'
From Terry Gilliam's "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" that took 20 years to make, to "Manifesto" where Cate Blanchett plays 13 different roles, film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks...