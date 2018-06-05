International News 24/7

 

A closer look at France's 'legal cannabis' derivatives

IN THE PRESS

US Supreme Court 'gay wedding' cake case: A victory and defeat for all sides

ENCORE!

American band Pink Martini celebrate 20 years since 'Sympathique'

THE INTERVIEW

Niger's Issoufou urges countries to 'honour commitments' on migration

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Secrets of Senegal: The dangerous tips to 'keep your man'

ACROSS AFRICA

Senegalese city of Saint-Louis divided over French colonial statue

BUSINESS DAILY

Starbucks boss Schultz steps down, hints at political ambitions

EYE ON AFRICA

South Sudan humanitarian crisis severely deteriorating, UN warns

MEDIAWATCH

#TankMan2018: Remembering Tiananmen Square

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-06-05

American band Pink Martini celebrate 20 years since 'Sympathique'

They're the American band that wrote one of the world's best-known French-language songs. In their gently charming way, they represent an alternative America, singing in more than 20 languages and travelling the world collaborating with multinational artists. They're on tour to celebrate 20 years since their first record, "Sympathique". China Forbes and Thomas Lauderdale from Pink Martini speak to Eve Jackson.

By Eve JACKSON

Archives

2018-06-04 culture

Music show: Legendary hip-hop MC Chali 2na, Jorja Smith & Angélique Kidjo

Chali 2na is a founding member of the pioneering, alternative hip-hop group Jurassic Five. The collective emerged from the rap underground of the late 90s with a positive message...

2018-06-01 culture

Bringing up a baby à la française: "Becoming Maman"

Sarah Donnelly and Amber Minogue had both planned on becoming mothers but did not necessarily expect to become "Mamans". This bi-lingual, bi-cultural journey forms the basis of...

2018-05-31 culture

Food for art: A tour of Picasso's favourite foods and restaurants in Barcelona

He was born in the southern Spanish city of Malaga, he spent most of his life in Paris - but Pablo Picasso often referred to Barcelona as his true home. The city's Picasso museum...

2018-05-30 culture

Film show: 'Don Quixote', 'Manifesto' and 'Fakir'

From Terry Gilliam's "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" that took 20 years to make, to "Manifesto" where Cate Blanchett plays 13 different roles, film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks...

