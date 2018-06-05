International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

UN warns South Sudan humanitarian crisis severely deteriorating

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#TankMan2018: remembering Tiananmen Square

Read more

THE DEBATE

Europe's Migrant Crisis: EU states split on migration policy future

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France's Loire Valley: Castles fit for a king

Read more

FOCUS

Euthanasia debate: Does Belgium show the way forward?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Macedonia's defence minister on EU and NATO membership hopes

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Head of Libya's High Council of State: Paris meeting was 'not a crucial step'

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Legendary hip-hop MC Chali 2na, Jorja Smith & Angélique Kidjo

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Shirin Ebadi: 'Any change in Iran must come from the Iranian people'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Rare dinosaur skeleton sells for €2 million at Eiffel Tower auction

© Stéphane de Sakutin, AFP | A specialist assembles the bones of a skeleton of an indeterminate carnivorous dinosaur in the Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 2, 2018.

Video by Luke SHRAGO

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-05

The skeleton of an extremely rare form of dinosaur sold for more than two million euros ($2.3 million) at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Monday.

The bones of what scientists believe to be “probably a new species” of the carnivorous allosaurus were discovered during a dig in Wyoming in the United States in 2013.

The 150-million-year-old skeleton, which is 70 percent intact, was snapped up by an unnamed French art collector, who promised that the specimen will be lent out to a museum.

The buyer “wants it to be on display in a French museum,” auctioneer Claude Aguttes told AFP.

The dinosaur, which is more than nine metres (30 feet) long and 2.6 metres high, lived during the late Jurassic period, said Eric Mickeler, who works for the Aguttes auction house.

He said it was the “only one of its species” to have yet been discovered.

Dinosaur expert Eric Geneste had earlier told AFP it was impossible to “classify the skeleton yet as an allosaurus” because it was more robust, “with longer shoulder blades and a different number of teeth”.

“In fact there are as many differences between it and an allosaurus as between a human and a gorilla,” he added.

Japanese and Swedish telephone bidders also tried to buy the dinosaur, pushing the bidding above the 1.8 million euro estimate.

The same French auction house sold an allosaurus called “Kan” for 1.1 million euros in 2016.

Mickeler said that “herbivores do not quite excite businessmen who buy dinosaurs the same way as carnivores do. They want to buy carnivores like themselves.”

Part of the proceeds of the sale of the skeleton by a British collector will go to towards funding further archaeological digs.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-05

  • ENVIRONMENT

    Worst species decline since dinosaurs' extinction, says UN

    Read more

  • SCIENCE

    Ancient fossil shows humans left Africa far earlier than thought

    Read more

  • SCIENCE

    Vegetarian Chilesaurus a 'missing link' in dinosaur evolution, researchers say

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility