Macron wishes Les Bleus luck ahead of 2018 World Cup

French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to Les Bleus at the national training centre in Clairefontaine on Tuesday to wish the team luck ahead of the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia later this month.

“What’s important is that we’re all behind this team,” Macron told reporters before joining the players for lunch with his wife, Brigitte Macron, and Sports Minister Laura Flessel.

It has been a tradition for the French president to visit the national football team before the start of the World Cup ever since Jacques Chirac did so in 1998 – the only year France has ever won the competition.

Ce qui saute aux yeux quand on voit l'@equipedefrance : l'esprit d'Ã©quipe et la cohÃ©sion du groupe. pic.twitter.com/xd0WhuekgV Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 5, 2018

“I have said that I will come find you when you win the quarter-finals, and I said ‘when’ not ‘if,’” the president said in a speech in front of the team and their coach, Didier Deschamps.

“I have faith in you, the country has faith in you, you are among those who are helping to restore the country’s confidence,” Macron added.

Date created : 2018-06-05