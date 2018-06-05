International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

A closer look at France's 'legal cannabis' derivatives

Read more

IN THE PRESS

US Supreme Court 'gay wedding' cake case: A victory and defeat for all sides

Read more

ENCORE!

American band Pink Martini celebrate 20 years since 'Sympathique'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Niger's Issoufou urges countries to 'honour commitments' on migration

Read more

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Secrets of Senegal: The dangerous tips to 'keep your man'

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Senegalese city of Saint-Louis divided over French colonial statue

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Starbucks boss Schultz steps down, hints at political ambitions

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Sudan humanitarian crisis severely deteriorating, UN warns

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#TankMan2018: Remembering Tiananmen Square

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Macron wishes Les Bleus luck ahead of 2018 World Cup

© Franck Fife, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Les Bleus forward Antoine Griezmann (pictured left), alongside teammate Kylian Mbappé (centre).

Video by Aurore Cloe DUPUIS

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-05

French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to Les Bleus at the national training centre in Clairefontaine on Tuesday to wish the team luck ahead of the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia later this month.

“What’s important is that we’re all behind this team,” Macron told reporters before joining the players for lunch with his wife, Brigitte Macron, and Sports Minister Laura Flessel.

It has been a tradition for the French president to visit the national football team before the start of the World Cup ever since Jacques Chirac did so in 1998 – the only year France has ever won the competition.

“I have said that I will come find you when you win the quarter-finals, and I said ‘when’ not ‘if,’” the president said in a speech in front of the team and their coach, Didier Deschamps.

“I have faith in you, the country has faith in you, you are among those who are helping to restore the country’s confidence,” Macron added.

Date created : 2018-06-05

  • FOOTBALL

    France beat Ireland 2-0 in World Cup warm-up

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Deschamps promotes new, young talent with France's World Cup squad

    Read more

  • WORLD CUP

    Deschamps unveils France's squad for World Cup

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility