Niger's Issoufou urges countries to 'honour commitments' on migration

In an interview with FRANCE 24 in Paris, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou discussed migration, the political crisis in Libya and a recent crackdown on protests.

Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou said the latest migrant tragedy, in which dozens died at the weekend after their boat capsized off Tunisia, "resonates with all of us".

Issoufou also told FRANCE 24 that "all countries need to honour their commitments" on migration, despite the rise in populism in Italy and elsewhere in Europe.

By Marc PERELMAN