THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-06-05

Niger's Issoufou urges countries to 'honour commitments' on migration

In an interview with FRANCE 24 in Paris, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou discussed migration, the political crisis in Libya and a recent crackdown on protests.

Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou said the latest migrant tragedy, in which dozens died at the weekend after their boat capsized off Tunisia, "resonates with all of us".

Issoufou also told FRANCE 24 that "all countries need to honour their commitments" on migration, despite the rise in populism in Italy and elsewhere in Europe.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2018-06-03 Libya

Head of Libya's High Council of State: Paris meeting was 'not a crucial step'

Rival Libyan factions met in Paris last week for talks, where they agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on December 10. President Emmanuel Macron described the...

Read more

2018-06-02 Iran

Shirin Ebadi: 'Any change in Iran must come from the Iranian people'

Shirin Ebadi is an Iranian lawyer and human rights activist who has lived in exile in London for nearly a decade. The Nobel Peace Prize winner spoke to FRANCE 24 about the human...

Read more

2018-05-31 Libya

Libyan parliament speaker slams 'outside interference'

Rival Libyan factions met in Paris this week for talks, where they agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on December 10. FRANCE 24 sat down with the speaker of...

Read more

2018-05-31 North Korea

Former top US official warns of possible 'Arab-Persian conflict'

Wendy Sherman, who served as US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the Obama administration, told FRANCE 24 of her concern at the possibility of an "Arab-Persian...

Read more

See all the archives

