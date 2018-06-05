Macron, Netanyahu discuss Iran nuclear deal at Paris talks

The French and Israel leaders are holding talks in Paris on the Iranian nuclear deal, which Benjamin Netanyahu fiercely opposes. Watch their press conference live on FRANCE 24.

The Israeli prime minister arrived in the French capital on Tuesday as part of a tour to persuade the European signatories – Britain, France and Germany – to follow Washington's lead in scrapping the accord that they signed with Tehran in 2015.

The three European states are currently scrambling to save the deal, under which Iran promised to curb its nuclear programme in return for lifted sanctions, seeing it as the best chance to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.

But Israel argues that Iran has duped the West and plans to use the break from sanctions to build up its financial reserves before returning to its nuclear plans.

Macron and Netanyahu were also due to discuss ways to push Iranian forces and their Lebanese allies Hezbollah out of war-torn Syria.

