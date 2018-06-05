International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Macron, Netanyahu discuss Iran nuclear deal at Paris talks

A file photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on December 10, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-05

The French and Israel leaders are holding talks in Paris on the Iranian nuclear deal, which Benjamin Netanyahu fiercely opposes. Watch their press conference live on FRANCE 24.

The Israeli prime minister arrived in the French capital on Tuesday as part of a tour to persuade the European signatories Britain, France and Germany to follow Washington's lead in scrapping the accord that they signed with Tehran in 2015.

The three European states are currently scrambling to save the deal, under which Iran promised to curb its nuclear programme in return for lifted sanctions, seeing it as the best chance to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.

But Israel argues that Iran has duped the West and plans to use the break from sanctions to build up its financial reserves before returning to its nuclear plans.

Macron and Netanyahu were also due to discuss ways to push Iranian forces and their Lebanese allies Hezbollah out of war-torn Syria.

Click on the player above to watch the press conference live, starting at 6:30pm Paris time (GMT+2).

Date created : 2018-06-05

