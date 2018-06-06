International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Facebook in China: Data sharing inside the great wall

Read more

FOCUS

French logging company goes bankrupt: Good news for Cameroon's Baka Pygmies?

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Three Faces', 'Book Club', 'Final Portrait' and 'Jurassic World'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Israel's targeted assassinations: Revealing the Mossad's methods

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Will the Miss America bikini ban change the perception of the pageant show?

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Forbidden Stories: 'Collaboration between journalists is the best protection'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook faces fresh privacy concerns over data sharing with Chinese firms

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nairobi's Moi school board sacked over handling of rape scandal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Woody Allen, a poster boy for #MeToo?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Police search French finance ministry in Macron chief of staff probe

© Stéphane de Sakutin, AFP | Alexis Kohler, secretary-general of the Élysée Palace, is seen as Emmanuel Macron's right-hand man.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-06

Police raided France's economy ministry Wednesday as part of a conflict of interest probe into President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff Alexis Kohler, a source close to the case said.

The search operations in several offices were carried out by officers from the BRDE economic crimes unit, the source said.

Kohler previously worked in the ministry as a senior civil servant, including as cabinet director to Macron during his time as economy minister between 2014 and 2016.

Anti-corruption prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation into 45-year-old Kohler over his links to the Swiss-Italian shipping giant MSC.

The probe is focusing on whether Kohler had a conflict of interest during his time at the economy ministry due to his relationship with MSC, the biggest client of major French shipyard STX France.

Kohler worked closely with the company in several senior ministry roles despite his family link to its client MSC, which was founded by billionaire cousins of his mother.

Kohler left the ministry in 2016 to join MSC as finance director, while continuing to work as an advisor on Macron's presidential campaign in his spare time.

>> Read more: Accusations against Macron’s right-hand man threaten govt credibility

Macron's office has dismissed the allegations of wrongdoing, first revealed by investigative website Mediapart, as "completely unfounded".

The case is an unwelcome development for Macron, who is known to be very close to his chief of staff.

Leftist opponents have accused Macron, a former investment banker, of being too close to company owners, while the allegations against Kohler also add to a list of legal investigations targeting his allies.

Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud, who also worked with Macron while he was economy minister, is being investigated over an evening she organised in Las Vegas to promote French technology companies in 2016.

The contract to organise the event was not put out to tender, leading to accusations of favouritism which she denies.

Macron's close ally Richard Ferrand also had to step down from his ministerial post last June due to a probe over a property deal.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-06

  • FRANCE

    Accusations against Macron’s right-hand man threaten govt credibility

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French President Macron's chief of staff Kohler faces corruption probe

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Sarkozy ally Eric Woerth indicted in Libya campaign financing probe

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility