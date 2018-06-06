International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

F24 exclusive: DR Congo's Judge Mbuyi says Kabila ordered his murder

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Politicians take aim at Facebook over Chinese data sharing program

Read more

THE DEBATE

Facebook in China: Data sharing inside the great wall

Read more

FOCUS

French logging company goes bankrupt: Good news for Cameroon's Baka Pygmies?

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Three Faces', 'Book Club', 'Final Portrait' and 'Jurassic World'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Israel's targeted assassinations: Revealing the Mossad's methods

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Will the Miss America bikini ban change the perception of the pageant show?

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Forbidden Stories: 'Collaboration between journalists is the best protection'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook faces fresh privacy concerns over data sharing with Chinese firms

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Spain's new leader appoints cabinet with majority of women

© Javier Soriano, AFP | Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez announces his new cabinet members in Madrid on June 6, 2018.

Video by Sarah MORRIS

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-06

Spain's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez named his cabinet on Wednesday, with women taking most of the posts at the top of government for the first time in the country's history.

Sanchez, whose Socialist party holds just 84 of 350 parliamentary seats, was propelled into office on Friday after an unlikely alliance of anti-austerity and nationalist parties backed his bid to unseat Mariano Rajoy's conservatives over a corruption scandal.

But he rejected calls for places in government for hard-left party Podemos, which with 67 seats was a key supporter of the no-confidence motion, and made his appointments predominantly from within the ranks of his PSOE party.

Sanchez drew from a wide range of professions, however, choosing an astronaut for science minister, a state attorney specialising in the prosecution of jihadist attacks for justice minister and a climate change treaty negotiator for environment minister.

"All are highly qualified and bring a vocation for public service and reflect the best of Spain," Sanchez told reporters on Wednesday.

"(The new cabinet) is pro-gender equality, cross-generational, open to the world but anchored in the European Union."

High-profile women appointees included Socialist stalwart Carmen Calvo, who becomes deputy prime minister; Budget Director-General at the European Commission Nadia Calvino, named economy minister; and state prosecutor Dolores Delgado, who becomes justice minister.

With parliament fragmented, major policy shifts will be hard for Sanchez to push through, but quick wins on consensual, popular proposals could allow him to stay in office or potentially win a snap election if the government fails to last until the end of its scheduled term in 2020.

One of his biggest challenges will be rebuilding relations with the northeastern region of Catalonia, which held a divisive referendum on independence last year that culminated in the imposition of direct rule by Madrid.

He must stay firm on his party's support for Spanish unity, enshrined in the country's constitution, yet open lines of communication to repair relations with the region's re-appointed government, which remains fiercely pro-independence.

He named two Catalans to cabinet posts, though his choice of vocal pro-unity former European Parliament president Josep Borrell as foreign minister angered secessionists.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-06

  • SPAIN

    New PM Pedro Sanchez vows to tackle corruption, 'modernise' Spain

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Sanchez to be Spain's new PM after ousting Rajoy in no-confidence vote

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy faces defeat in no-confidence vote

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility