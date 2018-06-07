No smoking: Is a major cultural change underway in France?

Latest update : 2018-06-07
A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.
Archives
2018-05-31 Sport
Game, set and match: France's love of Roland-Garros
This week we explore the ins and outs of the French Open, known as Roland-Garros here in France. The tennis tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the calendar...
2018-05-25 France
The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?
FRANCE 24 brings you its brand new monthly show, French Connections Plus. In this first episode, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula explore the ins and outs of French...
2018-05-17 French culture
What’s left of the spirit of May 68?
This month, France is marking the 50th anniversary of May 68, a social and cultural revolution considered a major turning point in French society. Students and workers joined...
2018-05-10 French cinema
France's love affair with cinema
Over a hundred years after the first commercial film was screened in Paris, the movie business is booming. Compared to their European counterparts, French people are massive...