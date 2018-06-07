International News 24/7

 

No smoking: Is a major cultural change underway in France?

When you think about a stereotypical French person, you often imagine them with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other - but how true is that cliché? The idea that France is a chain-smoking nation has persisted over the years despite recent statistics that suggest more and more people are quitting. Could a major cultural change be underway?

By Florence VILLEMINOT

2018-05-31 Sport

Game, set and match: France's love of Roland-Garros

This week we explore the ins and outs of the French Open, known as Roland-Garros here in France. The tennis tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the calendar...

2018-05-25 France

The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?

FRANCE 24 brings you its brand new monthly show, French Connections Plus. In this first episode, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula explore the ins and outs of French...

2018-05-17 French culture

What’s left of the spirit of May 68?

This month, France is marking the 50th anniversary of May 68, a social and cultural revolution considered a major turning point in French society. Students and workers joined...

2018-05-10 French cinema

France's love affair with cinema

Over a hundred years after the first commercial film was screened in Paris, the movie business is booming. Compared to their European counterparts, French people are massive...

