THE INTERVIEW

Israel's Ehud Barak: 'We must ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza'

ENCORE!

Brian Jackson: One of the forefathers of socially-conscious rap

FOCUS

Berlin faces housing crisis amid soaring property prices

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Nicaragua's indigenous tribes fight for their land

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

No smoking: Is a major cultural change underway in France?

PERSPECTIVE

Deep-sea trawling: 'We got the worst form of fishing banned in Europe'

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Prepare for a slowdown: World Bank says tide is turning for global growth

IN THE PRESS

'Sex and the City', 20 years on: A precursor to the #MeToo movement?

BUSINESS DAILY

European football worth more than €25 billion

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-06-07

In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak reacted to the cancellation of a football match between Israel and Argentina, PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Europe, as well as the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Barak supports a two-state solution in the Middle East, calling it "the only long-term possible stable equilibrium" and said Israel must take steps to "ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza", while fighting Hamas. Finally, he said Netanyahu "should resign".

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2018-06-05 Africa

Niger's Issoufou urges countries to 'honour commitments' on migration

In an interview with FRANCE 24 in Paris, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou discussed migration, the political crisis in Libya and a recent crackdown on protests.

2018-06-03 Libya

Head of Libya's High Council of State: Paris meeting was 'not a crucial step'

Rival Libyan factions met in Paris last week for talks, where they agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on December 10. President Emmanuel Macron described the...

2018-06-02 Iran

Shirin Ebadi: 'Any change in Iran must come from the Iranian people'

Shirin Ebadi is an Iranian lawyer and human rights activist who has lived in exile in London for nearly a decade. The Nobel Peace Prize winner spoke to FRANCE 24 about the human...

2018-05-31 Libya

Libyan parliament speaker slams 'outside interference'

Rival Libyan factions met in Paris this week for talks, where they agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on December 10. FRANCE 24 sat down with the speaker of...

