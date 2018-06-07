International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Burundi's president Pierre Nkurunziza promises to step down in 2020

Read more

THE DEBATE

Moscow Calling: What legacy for putin's World Cup?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Israel's Ehud Barak: 'We must ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza'

Read more

ENCORE!

Brian Jackson: One of the forefathers of socially-conscious rap

Read more

FOCUS

Berlin faces housing crisis amid soaring property prices

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Nicaragua's indigenous tribes fight for their land

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

No smoking: Is a major cultural change underway in France?

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Deep-sea trawling: 'We got the worst form of fishing banned in Europe'

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Prepare for a slowdown: World Bank says tide is turning for global growth

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Top US diplomat says North Korea's Kim is 'prepared to denuclearise'

© Saul Loeb, AFP file picture | US President Donald Trump is due to meet the North Korean leader on June 12 in Singapore.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-07

Washington's top diplomat Mike Pompeo said Thursday that Kim Jong-un had personally informed him that North Korea is ready to give up its nuclear arsenal.

The secretary of state is the most senior US official to have met the North Korean leader and a key figure in preparations for next week's historic summit.

US President Donald Trump is due to meet Kim on June 12 in Singapore for a summit called to press Pyongyang to end its nuclear and long-range missile programs.

"He has indicated to me personally that he's prepared to denuclearize. That he understands that the current model doesn't work," Pompeo said.

"That he's prepared to denuclearize and that, too, he understands... that this has to be big and bold and we have to agree to making major changes."

Following the summit, Pompeo will fly on to China, Japan and South Korea to brief the key regional players on the next steps in the diplomatic effort.

"I will provide an update and underscore the importance of implementing all sanctions imposed on North Korea," Pompeo told reporters at the White House.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-07

  • United States

    Trump attorney says Kim Jong Un 'begged' for summit: report  

    Read more

  • USA - NORTH KOREA

    Trump says summit with N. Korea's Kim will go ahead after all

    Read more

  • USA - NORTH KOREA

    Trump awaits Kim letter as North Korea summit edges nearer

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility