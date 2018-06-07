International News 24/7

 

Europe

Britain's Supreme Court criticises Northern Ireland abortion laws

© Paul Faith, AFP | Pro-abortion protestors hold placards during a demonstration calling for abortion to be legalised in Northern Ireland, outside Belfast city hall in Belfast on May 28, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-07

Britain's Supreme Court on Thursday criticized Northern Ireland's strict anti-abortion laws but dismissed a legal challenge.

A majority of the court decided that the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, which initiated the case, did not have the standing to bring the challenge to the abortion law. The court dismissed the case without taking action.

The justices went on to say, however, that a majority finds Northern Ireland’s abortion prohibitions “disproportionate” and that they violate European human rights laws.

That part of the ruling gave hope to abortion rights activists seeking to liberalize Northern Ireland’s laws.

Strict Northern Ireland laws that prohibit abortions in cases of pregnancy as a result of incest or rape, and in cases when the fetus has a likely fatal abnormality, have drawn scrutiny since the Republic of Ireland voted overwhelmingly in May to repeal its own strict laws.

When Ireland replaces the constitutional ban with more liberal legislation after a debate in parliament, Northern Ireland will be the only remaining region in Britain and Ireland to outlaw the procedure.

Rosa Curling, from the law firm Leigh Day that helped bring the legal challenge, called the court’s ruling “a momentous day for women in Northern Ireland” and said it is now up to British Prime Minister Theresa May to take action to ease the laws.

She said May has an obligation to make sure the U.K. government is “now longer acting unlawfully by breaching the human rights of women across Northern Ireland.”

However, the fact that the Supreme Court dismissed the case because of doubts about the Human Rights Commission’s right to bring it means the judges’ views on the anti-abortion laws do not have legal force.

The issue is further clouded by the collapse of the Northern Ireland Assembly, a power-sharing regional government set up by the 1998 Good Friday accord.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-06-07

