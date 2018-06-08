International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

Could Burundi's Nkurunziza be eyeing a return to monarchy?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: What remains of multicultural France that won 1998 World Cup?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

IMF agrees to extend $50 billion loan to Argentina

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

WFP chief: Islamic State group 'uses food as a weapon of recruitment'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza promises to step down in 2020

Read more

THE DEBATE

Moscow calling: What legacy for Putin's World Cup?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Israel's Ehud Barak: 'We must ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza'

Read more

ENCORE!

Brian Jackson: One of the forefathers of socially-conscious rap

Read more

FOCUS

Berlin faces housing crisis amid soaring property prices

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Bataclan victims file legal complaint over ‘inadequate’ police response

© Stéphane de Sakuta, AFP | A woman leaves a bouquet on November 13, 2017 outside the Belle Equipe cafe which was targeted by gunmen in the Paris attacks which killed 130 people.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-08

A group of 30 survivors and the families of victims of the deadly Bataclan attack in Paris on November 13, 2015, has filed a legal complaint demanding to know why an anti-terror unit was ordered to remain outside the concert hall during the massacre.

“Two and a half years after the attacks, the families of the victims still don’t understand why eight (anti-terror) Sentinelle forces deployed in front of the Bataclan were prevented – by order – from intervening. We want a precise answer,” Samia Maktouf, one of the lawyers representing the victims and their families told French daily Le Parisien.

“They were forbidden from launching a physical intervention – in other words from entering [the Bataclan] – but also from giving any medical equipment to police officers carrying out first aid,” she said, adding that although they might not have been able to prevent people from dying, “they could at least have helped prevent the heavy loss of blood that resulted in [many] deaths”.

On the night of the terror attacks, which claimed 130 lives as gunmen targeted Parisian bars, cafés and the Stade de France sports stadium, the Sentinelle forces were among the first to arrive on the scene at the Bataclan. In the midst of the carnage, those soldiers were ordered to hold off. In a parliamentary hearing on the police response, an officer testified how he had requested permission to intervene but had been told by the Paris police: “Negative. You do not intervene militarily, you are not in a warzone.”

A total of 90 people were killed in the Bataclan attack alone.

Reopening the Bataclan a 'long and painful journey'

Date created : 2018-06-08

  • FRANCE

    French TV 'postpones' controversial film on Bataclan massacre

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Bataclan charlatan: suspected fake Paris terror survivor on trial

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Video: Returning to the Bataclan, two years after Paris attacks

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility