Americas

Guatemala volcano death toll rises

© AFP | The eruption of the volcano, located southeast of Guatemala City, was the strongest in four decades

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-08

The death toll from the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano has reached 109, officials said Thursday.

The National Forensic Sciences Agency said morgues had received the remains of 109 victims of Sunday's eruption. The previous toll was 99.

The agency said seven of the latest victims were in a temporary morgue installed close to the impact zone, in the now-devastated community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, south of the capital Guatemala City.

Another three victims were transferred to the capital's central morgue, having succumbed to their injuries while hospitalized.

The eruption of the 3,763-meter (12,346-foot) volcano, located 35 kilometers (21 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, was the strongest in four decades.

The volcano's eruption has left dozens of people injured and more than 12,000 evacuated, with over 3,600 in shelters, according to figures from the country's disaster agency.

Authorities temporarily suspended rescue and recovery operations on Thursday in areas devastated by the volcano as heavy rainfall, still-hot volcanic material and additional explosions threatened to cause dangerous landslides.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-08

