Video: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers

More than 35,000 people will work without pay for FIFA during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. These volunteers will welcome guests in the 11 host cities, help translate, handle VIPs, and coordinate logistics and doping tests. They will be everywhere: in stadiums, tourist spots, railway stations and airports. FIFA has long used volunteers to help run its World Cups, but in Russia, volunteering has a long tradition. Our reporters travelled across Russia to meet the World Cup volunteers.

In addition to the 17,000 FIFA volunteers, more than 18,000 others recruited by the local authorities in each Russian host city will help make sure the World Cup runs smoothly. For all of them, it's an opportunity to make new friends and experience a unique adventure together. But for the organisers, it’s a great way to save on their budget.

By Elena VOLOCHINE , Nigina BEROEVA