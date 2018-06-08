International News 24/7

 

Video: Meeting Russia's World Cup volunteers

Standing the test of time: Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

France's Hyères Festival awakens consciences

Civil marriages: Couples from Israel and Lebanon say 'I do' in Cyprus

No-pregnancy guarantee: Recruiters order Sri Lankan migrant workers to take birth control

Japanese director Kore-eda on his Palme d'Or-winning film 'Shoplifters'

Diving into the Dark Web

Conquering France's Mont Ventoux

Could Burundi's Nkurunziza be eyeing a return to monarchy?

REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-06-08

Video: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers

More than 35,000 people will work without pay for FIFA during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. These volunteers will welcome guests in the 11 host cities, help translate, handle VIPs, and coordinate logistics and doping tests. They will be everywhere: in stadiums, tourist spots, railway stations and airports. FIFA has long used volunteers to help run its World Cups, but in Russia, volunteering has a long tradition. Our reporters travelled across Russia to meet the World Cup volunteers.

In addition to the 17,000 FIFA volunteers, more than 18,000 others recruited by the local authorities in each Russian host city will help make sure the World Cup runs smoothly. For all of them, it's an opportunity to make new friends and experience a unique adventure together. But for the organisers, it’s a great way to save on their budget.

By Elena VOLOCHINE , Nigina BEROEVA

Archives

2018-06-01 Asia-pacific

Wadood, the Afghan activist seeking international justice

Wadood has a dream. He’s an Afghan activist who’s made it his mission to get the International Criminal Court to rule on the many war crimes that have been committed in his...

Read more

2018-05-25 May 68

'We heard there might be a civil war': May 68 seen from abroad

In France, May 1968 has become a symbol of young people and workers in revolt. But how were the events viewed outside the country? FRANCE 24 looks back at the international...

Read more

2018-05-18 Middle East

Beyond the conflict: Reporter's notebook in modern-day Israel

Israel regularly makes headlines, but there is more to the country than the conflict with the Palestinians. FRANCE 24 reports from a young but highly developed nation, a holy...

Read more

2018-05-11 Middle East

Video: Stateless in Palestine

What does life in the West Bank look like under Israeli occupation? Our reporters travelled to Area C, to meet the women and men who live on lands coveted by Israeli settlers....

Read more

See all documentaries

