Could Burundi's Nkurunziza be eyeing a return to monarchy?

REVISITED

Video: What remains of multicultural France that won 1998 World Cup?

BUSINESS DAILY

IMF agrees to extend $50 billion loan to Argentina

PERSPECTIVE

WFP chief: Islamic State group 'uses food as a weapon of recruitment'

EYE ON AFRICA

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza promises to step down in 2020

THE DEBATE

Moscow calling: What legacy for Putin's World Cup?

THE INTERVIEW

Israel's Ehud Barak: 'We must ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza'

ENCORE!

Brian Jackson: One of the forefathers of socially-conscious rap

FOCUS

Berlin faces housing crisis amid soaring property prices

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-06-08

Most French people remember where they were on the night of July 12, 1998. That’s when France was crowned the winner of the football World Cup, after beating Brazil 3-0. After the final, 1.5 million people flocked to the Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris to celebrate the victory. “Les Bleus”, a team made up of black, white and North African players, symbolised multicultural France. Twenty years on, ahead of the 2018 World Cup kick-off, our reporters met up with key figures from that time.

By Achraf ABID , Sylvain ROUSSEAU

Archives

2018-05-25 Middle East

After key battle, Syrian town of Kobane looks to the future

In 2014, the Syrian town of Kobane was the scene of a long and deadly battle involving the Islamic State group, Kurdish YPG forces and the US-led coalition.

2018-05-11 Africa

Video: Ten years on, what remains of Somalia's 'Pirateland'?

A decade ago, Somali pirates were frequently in the headlines for hijacking boats and holding their crews for ransom. The epicentre of the piracy crisis was Somalia's...

2018-04-27 Americas

Video: California residents prepare for 'the Big One'

All Californians are aware that one day "the Big One" – a massive earthquake – will hit the San Francisco Bay area. According to experts, there is a 90 percent probability that...

2018-04-13 Europe

Video: ‘Yugo-nostalgia’ versus nationalism in the Balkans

Our reporters Michael Sztanke and Julien Alric returned to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia, almost three decades after the break-up of Yugoslavia. Today, these two neighbouring...

