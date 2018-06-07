Video: What remains of multicultural France that won 1998 World Cup?

Latest update : 2018-06-08
We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.
Archives
2018-05-25 Middle East
After key battle, Syrian town of Kobane looks to the future
In 2014, the Syrian town of Kobane was the scene of a long and deadly battle involving the Islamic State group, Kurdish YPG forces and the US-led coalition.
2018-05-11 Africa
Video: Ten years on, what remains of Somalia's 'Pirateland'?
A decade ago, Somali pirates were frequently in the headlines for hijacking boats and holding their crews for ransom. The epicentre of the piracy crisis was Somalia's...
2018-04-27 Americas
Video: California residents prepare for 'the Big One'
All Californians are aware that one day "the Big One" – a massive earthquake – will hit the San Francisco Bay area. According to experts, there is a 90 percent probability that...
2018-04-13 Europe
Video: ‘Yugo-nostalgia’ versus nationalism in the Balkans
Our reporters Michael Sztanke and Julien Alric returned to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia, almost three decades after the break-up of Yugoslavia. Today, these two neighbouring...