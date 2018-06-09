Live: French Open final – Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens

World number one Simona Halep has another shot at that elusive Grand Slam title as she takes on US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the women’s final at Roland Garros on Saturday. Follow all the action on our liveblog starting at 3pm Paris time.

The favourite, Halep is playing in her third final at the French Open after twice falling short against Maria Sharapova in 2014 and Jelena Ostapenko last year. She will be keen to shake off her “runner-up” tag, five months after also losing the Australian Open final. Her opponent’s record could hardly be more different: Stephens has been in six tournament finals, including at last year’s US Open, and won them all.

Date created : 2018-06-09