International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

ICC overturns war crimes conviction of Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'G6 plus one': world leaders gang up against Trump

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

G7 Summit; Spain's new government; Violence in Nicaragua

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Standing the test of time: Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Read more

FASHION

France's Hyères Festival awakens consciences

Read more

FOCUS

Civil marriages: Couples from Israel and Lebanon say 'I do' in Cyprus

Read more

#THE 51%

No-pregnancy guarantee: Recruiters order Sri Lankan migrant workers to take birth control

Read more

ENCORE!

Japanese director Kore-eda on his Palme d’Or-winning film 'Shoplifters'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Live: French Open final – Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens

© Pierre René-Worms, FRANCE 24 | Romania's Simona Halep is hoping to break her Grand Slam duck in her third French Open final.

Text by Benjamin DODMAN

Latest update : 2018-06-09

World number one Simona Halep has another shot at that elusive Grand Slam title as she takes on US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the women’s final at Roland Garros on Saturday. Follow all the action on our liveblog starting at 3pm Paris time.

The favourite, Halep is playing in her third final at the French Open after twice falling short against Maria Sharapova in 2014 and Jelena Ostapenko last year. She will be keen to shake off her “runner-up” tag, five months after also losing the Australian Open final. Her opponent’s record could hardly be more different: Stephens has been in six tournament finals, including at last year’s US Open, and won them all.

Date created : 2018-06-09

  • TENNIS

    Nadal crushes Del Potro to set up Thiem final at Roland Garros

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    Rain halts play at French Open after Nadal drops first set since 2015

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    World No. 72 Cecchinato shocks Djokovic to make French Open semis

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility