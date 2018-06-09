International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

ICC overturns war crimes conviction of Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'G6 plus one': world leaders gang up against Trump

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

G7 Summit; Spain's new government; Violence in Nicaragua

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Standing the test of time: Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Read more

FASHION

France's Hyères Festival awakens consciences

Read more

FOCUS

Civil marriages: Couples from Israel and Lebanon say 'I do' in Cyprus

Read more

#THE 51%

No-pregnancy guarantee: Recruiters order Sri Lankan migrant workers to take birth control

Read more

ENCORE!

Japanese director Kore-eda on his Palme d’Or-winning film 'Shoplifters'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Summit is 'one-time shot' for peace with North Korea, says Trump

© AFP | US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un will meet in Singapore on June 12.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-09

US President Donald Trump said his summit with North Korea represented "a one-time" chance to forge peace and that he would know within a minute if his counterpart Kim Jong Un was a serious partner.

Speaking shortly before beginning his long journey to Singapore, Trump told reporters that contacts between the US and North Korean negotiators had been positive in the build-up to Tuesday's historic meeting and talked up its prospects of success.

"It's unknown territory in the truest sense but I really feel confident," Trump said as he prepared to leave the ongoing G7 summit in Canada early and head to Asia.

Singapore gears up for Trump-Kim summit

"I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity... It's a one-time shot," he said at a press conference, adding that the North Koreans had been working "very well with us" ahead of the summit.

Trump and Kim are due to have the first ever US-North Korea summit in Singapore on Tuesday, with the American leader hoping his counterpart will scrap his nuclear weapons program in return for security guarantees.

The US president is the first of the G7 leaders to leave the summit in Canada where he has briefed his peers on the meeting.

"I am on a mission of peace and we're going to be carrying the hearts of millions of people from all," he said.

"We have to get denuclearization, we have to get something going."

Asked how long it would take for him to work out if Kim was serious about striking some kind of peace deal, Trump replied: "I think within the first minute I'll know.

"I think I'll know pretty quickly whether or not, in my opinion, something positive will happen. And if I think it won't happen, I'm not going to waste my time. I don't want to waste his time."

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-09

  • USA

    Trump demands free trade while defending US tariffs at G7

    Read more

  • G7

    Trump isolated at fractious G7 summit in Canada

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility