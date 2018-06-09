International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

ICC overturns war crimes conviction of Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'G6 plus one': world leaders gang up against Trump

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

G7 Summit; Spain's new government; Violence in Nicaragua

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Standing the test of time: Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Read more

FASHION

France's Hyères Festival awakens consciences

Read more

FOCUS

Civil marriages: Couples from Israel and Lebanon say 'I do' in Cyprus

Read more

#THE 51%

No-pregnancy guarantee: Recruiters order Sri Lankan migrant workers to take birth control

Read more

ENCORE!

Japanese director Kore-eda on his Palme d’Or-winning film 'Shoplifters'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Sikh soldier makes history by wearing Turban to march in Queen's 92nd birthday parade

© Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP | Britain's Queen Elizabeth II travels in a horse-drawn carriage to Horseguards parade ahead of her Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 9, 2018

Video by Bénédicte PAVIOT

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-09

Thousands of British soldiers took part in the annual Trooping the Colour on Saturday to mark the Queen's official birthday.

Crowds lined the route, as the troops marched past in their finery, hoping to catch a glimpse of members of the Royal Family as they rode past in the famous historic carriages.

For British soldier and Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall the day was extra special, for it marked the first time a member of the Coldstream Guards has taken part wearing a turban.

The 22-year-old from Leicester told the Press Association: "I hope that people watching, that they will just acknowledge it and that they will look at it as a new change in history".

The 92-year-old queen watched the ceremony from a dais and inspected the lines of guardsmen in their iconic bearskin hats – and turbans.

The spectacle included an appearance by Prince Harry and his new wife the Duchess of Sussex (former American actress Meghan Markle). The whole Royal Family, including Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton), then joined other members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch a Royal Air Force fly by.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-06-09

  • UK

    Video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marry at Windsor Castle

    Read more

  • UK

    Royal wedding: Harry & Meghan, by the numbers

    Read more

  • United Kingdom

    Meghan Markle's father may not attend royal wedding

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility