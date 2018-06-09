Sikh soldier makes history by wearing Turban to march in Queen's 92nd birthday parade

Thousands of British soldiers took part in the annual Trooping the Colour on Saturday to mark the Queen's official birthday.

Crowds lined the route, as the troops marched past in their finery, hoping to catch a glimpse of members of the Royal Family as they rode past in the famous historic carriages.

For British soldier and Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall the day was extra special, for it marked the first time a member of the Coldstream Guards has taken part wearing a turban.

Guardsman is the first to wear a turban at #TroopingtheColour in its 250-year history https://t.co/sqhodLtanp pic.twitter.com/XjD4w7qlne Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) June 9, 2018

The 22-year-old from Leicester told the Press Association: "I hope that people watching, that they will just acknowledge it and that they will look at it as a new change in history".

The 92-year-old queen watched the ceremony from a dais and inspected the lines of guardsmen in their iconic bearskin hats – and turbans.

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex #troopingofthecolour Meghan & Harry with that post honeymoon glow! ðŸ˜ ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/a8Te8B9fQc Lanyia Richardson (@Lanyiadr) June 9, 2018

The spectacle included an appearance by Prince Harry and his new wife the Duchess of Sussex (former American actress Meghan Markle). The whole Royal Family, including Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton), then joined other members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch a Royal Air Force fly by.

Today's the day! This morning the #ColdstreamGuards will proudly Troop their Colour on The Queen's Birthday Parade. We are looking forward to it! ðŸ’‚ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ’‚ #TroopingTheColour #QBP2018 #NulliSecundus pic.twitter.com/ZfuvQkH9Zb ColdstreamGuardsBandðŸ’‚ (@ColdstreamBand) June 9, 2018

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

