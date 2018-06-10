International News 24/7

 

Sports

Live: French Open final – Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem

© Pierre René-Worms, FRANCE 24 | Rafael Nadal has never lost a final at Roland Garros.

Text by Benjamin DODMAN

Latest update : 2018-06-10

Eyeing a record 11th French Open title, “King of Clay” Rafael Nadal takes on his heir apparent, Dominic Thiem, in the men’s final at Roland Garros. Follow the action on our liveblog starting at 3pm Paris time.

A 10-time champion at Roland Garros, Nadal is bidding to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of most titles won at a single Grand Slam. The 32-year-old Spaniard has never lost a final on the red clay of Paris. He is the hot favourite against Austria’s Thiem, 24, who has never before played in a Grand Slam final but who beat Nadal on clay earlier this year.

Date created : 2018-06-10

