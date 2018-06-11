International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

TALKING EUROPE

EU, UN team up to empower women

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Oxfam chief: 'Violence against women cuts across rich and poor countries'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'With N. Korea, everything is perfectly sound and rational'

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

SNCF strike: 'Rail workers are defending their social rights'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Not my problem': 600 migrants stranded at sea as Italy and Malta bicker

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French farmers block refineries in protest over palm oil imports

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

ICC overturns war crimes conviction of Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'G6 plus one': World leaders gang up on Trump

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

G7 summit; Spain's new government; Violence in Nicaragua

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Paris more attractive than London for business investment, says consultancy firm EY

© Lucas Barioullet, AFP | A picture taken on June 4, 2018, from the observatory deck of the Montparnasse Tower in Paris, shows a view of the Eiffel Tower and the Défense business district in the background.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-11

For the first time, Paris is ahead of London as the most attractive European city for businesses to invest in, according to a report by consultancy firm EY.

EY convened a panel of 502 international business leaders who concluded that Paris was preferable to London in this respect.

This comes as France’s overall attractiveness to investors continued to improve in 2017, for the second year in a row, partly thanks to President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms, according to the same report, published on June 11.

More than 1000 projects to build or expand business infrastructure, such as industrial sites or research centres, were put in place in France in 2017, according to EY’s report. This marked a 31 percent increase on the previous year, following a 30 percent increase in 2016.

France ranks third in Europe for such projects, behind the UK and Germany.

Not so good for job creation

However, when it comes to the number of jobs created through such projects, France comes in fourth place. The UK ranks first, followed by Germany and Russia.

As for sources of foreign investment, the US is France’s biggest benefactor, with Germany and the UK in second and third place respectively.

“The Europe-wide economic recovery is a big factor behind France’s improvement,” EY partner Marc Lhermitte told AFP.

But France’s gains are also due to a “catch-up effect” and “the reforms put in place in some areas and announced in others”, Lhermitte added.

The EY study also stated that international investors’ satisfaction in France reached its highest point in a decade in 2017 – 81 percent, an eight point increase from 2016.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-11

  • FRANCE

    France pitches Paris as Europe’s main financial hub post-Brexit

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French economy minister Le Maire says Air France 'will disappear' unless crisis stops

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    One year on, Macron governs as a right-wing French president

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility