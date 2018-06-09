'With N. Korea, everything is perfectly sound and rational'

Latest update : 2018-06-11
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
Archives
2018-06-07 Middle East
Israel's Ehud Barak: 'We must ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza'
In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak reacted to the cancellation of a football match between Israel and Argentina, PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to...
2018-06-05 Africa
Niger's Issoufou urges countries to 'honour commitments' on migration
In an interview with FRANCE 24 in Paris, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou discussed migration, the political crisis in Libya and a recent crackdown on protests.
2018-06-03 Libya
Head of Libya's High Council of State: Paris meeting was 'not a crucial step'
Rival Libyan factions met in Paris last week for talks, where they agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on December 10. President Emmanuel Macron described the...
2018-06-02 Iran
Shirin Ebadi: 'Any change in Iran must come from the Iranian people'
Shirin Ebadi is an Iranian lawyer and human rights activist who has lived in exile in London for nearly a decade. The Nobel Peace Prize winner spoke to FRANCE 24 about the human...