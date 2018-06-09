International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

TALKING EUROPE

EU, UN team up to empower women

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Oxfam chief: 'Violence against women cuts across rich and poor countries'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'With N. Korea, everything is perfectly sound and rational'

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

SNCF strike: 'Rail workers are defending their social rights'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Not my problem': 600 migrants stranded at sea as Italy and Malta bicker

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French farmers block refineries in protest over palm oil imports

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

ICC overturns war crimes conviction of Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'G6 plus one': World leaders gang up on Trump

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

G7 summit; Spain's new government; Violence in Nicaragua

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-06-11

'With N. Korea, everything is perfectly sound and rational'

North Korea experts Dorian Malovic and Juliette Morillot have co-written a book in French called "The World According to Kim Jong-un". They have both been to North Korea many times. Here, they tell us what to expect from Tuesday's historic summit in Singapore between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump.

By James ANDRE

Archives

2018-06-07 Middle East

Israel's Ehud Barak: 'We must ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak reacted to the cancellation of a football match between Israel and Argentina, PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to...

Read more

2018-06-05 Africa

Niger's Issoufou urges countries to 'honour commitments' on migration

In an interview with FRANCE 24 in Paris, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou discussed migration, the political crisis in Libya and a recent crackdown on protests.

Read more

2018-06-03 Libya

Head of Libya's High Council of State: Paris meeting was 'not a crucial step'

Rival Libyan factions met in Paris last week for talks, where they agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on December 10. President Emmanuel Macron described the...

Read more

2018-06-02 Iran

Shirin Ebadi: 'Any change in Iran must come from the Iranian people'

Shirin Ebadi is an Iranian lawyer and human rights activist who has lived in exile in London for nearly a decade. The Nobel Peace Prize winner spoke to FRANCE 24 about the human...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility