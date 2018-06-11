Residents barricade streets for protection amid Nicaragua unrest

There is entrenched fighting in Nicaragua between security forces loyal to President Daniel Ortega and protesters demanding his resignation. FRANCE 24’s Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report from the city of Masaya.

While more than 130 people have been killed since April, whole cities have been barricaded by rebels trying to protect themselves from attacks by the police or paramilitary groups.

