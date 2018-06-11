International News 24/7

 

Residents barricade streets for protection amid Nicaragua unrest

© INTI OCON / AFP | An anti-government demonstrator fires a home-made mortar during clashes with riot police at a barricade in the town of Masaya, 35km from Managua on June 9, 2018.

Video by Matthieu COMIN , Laurence CUVILLIER

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-11

There is entrenched fighting in Nicaragua between security forces loyal to President Daniel Ortega and protesters demanding his resignation. FRANCE 24’s Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report from the city of Masaya.

While more than 130 people have been killed since April, whole cities have been barricaded by rebels trying to protect themselves from attacks by the police or paramilitary groups.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's special report.

