BUSINESS DAILY

What do we know about North Korea's economy?

IN THE PRESS

Trump-Kim summit: Handshakes, smiles and a bromance

MEDIAWATCH

One photo says it all at 'G6+1' summit

EYE ON AFRICA

Call for probe after DR Congo activist dies in house fire

THE DEBATE

Expect the unexpected: Trump and Kim in Singapore for historic summit

FOCUS

Politics in Malaysia: A new era?

TALKING EUROPE

EU, UN team up to empower women

TALKING EUROPE

Oxfam chief: 'Violence against women cuts across rich and poor countries'

THE INTERVIEW

'With N. Korea, everything is perfectly sound and rational'

IN THE PRESS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-06-12

Trump-Kim summit: Handshakes, smiles and a bromance

IN THE PAPERS - Tuesday, June 12: We bring you coverage of the historic summit in Singapore between North Korea's Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. We look at reactions from the front pages, opinion pages and social media.

By Dheepthika LAURENT

2018-06-11 Kim Jong-un

'Not my problem': 600 migrants stranded at sea as Italy and Malta bicker

IN THE PAPERS - Monday, June 11: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un prepare for their "historic" meeting in Singapore. This as Trump leaves the tumultuous G7 summit early. A migrant...

2018-06-08 G7

Could Burundi's Nkurunziza be eyeing a return to monarchy?

Friday, June 8, 2018: Papers brace for the opening of the G7 summit, with US President Donald Trump set to arrive "like a wrecking ball." In Burundi, surprise turns to suspicion...

2018-06-07 Canada

'Sex and the City', 20 years on: A precursor to the #MeToo movement?

IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, June 7: We look at an upcoming summit between Russia and China, this as other world leaders gather in Canada for the G7 summit. In Pakistan, a tell-all...

2018-06-06 Jordan

Will the Miss America bikini ban change the perception of the pageant show?

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, June 6: Papers wonder if Jordan's new prime minister will be able to "extinguish the flames on the streets". Argentina cancels a friendly football...

