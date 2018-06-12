Trump-Kim summit: Handshakes, smiles and a bromance

Latest update : 2018-06-12
An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.
Archives
2018-06-11 Kim Jong-un
'Not my problem': 600 migrants stranded at sea as Italy and Malta bicker
IN THE PAPERS - Monday, June 11: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un prepare for their "historic" meeting in Singapore. This as Trump leaves the tumultuous G7 summit early. A migrant...
2018-06-08 G7
Could Burundi's Nkurunziza be eyeing a return to monarchy?
Friday, June 8, 2018: Papers brace for the opening of the G7 summit, with US President Donald Trump set to arrive "like a wrecking ball." In Burundi, surprise turns to suspicion...
2018-06-07 Canada
'Sex and the City', 20 years on: A precursor to the #MeToo movement?
IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, June 7: We look at an upcoming summit between Russia and China, this as other world leaders gather in Canada for the G7 summit. In Pakistan, a tell-all...
2018-06-06 Jordan
Will the Miss America bikini ban change the perception of the pageant show?
IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, June 6: Papers wonder if Jordan's new prime minister will be able to "extinguish the flames on the streets". Argentina cancels a friendly football...