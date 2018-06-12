Live: Follow France 24’s special programme on the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will make history on Tuesday, becoming the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. Follow France 24's special programme.

The extraordinary summit -- unthinkable only months ago -- comes after the two nuclear-armed foes appeared on the verge of conflict late last year, as they slung personal insults and Kim conducted nuclear and missile tests.

