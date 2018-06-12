Live: Trump and North Korea's Kim shake hands at Singapore talks
US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un hold the first-ever meeting between leaders of their two countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore. Follow the historic summit on our liveblog below.
- US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un go face-to-face in Singapore at 9am local time (3am Paris time)
- This is the first time a sitting US president meets a North Korean leader
- Trump and Kim are expected to discuss denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and a possible peace declaration seven decades after the Korean War ended with an armistice but no peace treaty
