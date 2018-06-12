International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

Live: Trump and North Korea's Kim shake hands at Singapore talks

© SAUL LOEB / AFP | This is the first time a sitting US president meets a North Korean leader.

Text by Benjamin DODMAN

Latest update : 2018-06-12

US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un hold the first-ever meeting between leaders of their two countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore. Follow the historic summit on our liveblog below.

  • US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un go face-to-face in Singapore at 9am local time (3am Paris time)
  • This is the first time a sitting US president meets a North Korean leader
  • Trump and Kim are expected to discuss denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and a possible peace declaration seven decades after the Korean War ended with an armistice but no peace treaty

Date created : 2018-06-12

  • USA - North Korea

