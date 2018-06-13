Latest update : 2018-06-13
Russia gets set to host World Cup as costs soar
All eyes will be on Russia as the World Cup kicks off on Thursday. The country has spent almost €9 billion on the event. Of the 12 stadiums, nine have been built from scratch. In the 11 host cities, newly refurbished airports and hundreds of kilometres of roads will present visitors with a modern and welcoming Russia. But amid cost overruns and construction work falling behind schedule, preparations for the World Cup have already gone into extra time. Our correspondents report.
>> On France24.com: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.