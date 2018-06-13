International News 24/7

 

Film show: 'Ocean's 8', 'Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story' & 'Hereditary'

Russia gets set to host World Cup as costs soar

India struggles to fight against child marriage

Iranian film director Kahani on a flourishing industry amid censorship

Social climber: Minnesota raccoon climbs skyscraper, becomes national hero

'When I first started going to North Korea it was much more isolated'

ICC judges order release of DR Congo's former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba

Tesla cuts more than 3,000 jobs

Handshake for the ages: What to make of the historic Trump-Kim summit?

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-06-13

Russia gets set to host World Cup as costs soar

All eyes will be on Russia as the World Cup kicks off on Thursday. The country has spent almost €9 billion on the event. Of the 12 stadiums, nine have been built from scratch. In the 11 host cities, newly refurbished airports and hundreds of kilometres of roads will present visitors with a modern and welcoming Russia. But amid cost overruns and construction work falling behind schedule, preparations for the World Cup have already gone into extra time. Our correspondents report.

>> On France24.com: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

By Elena VOLOCHINE , Thomas LOWE

Archives

2018-06-12 Europe

The Italians speaking out against the mafia in Sicily

Racketeering, extortion, so-called protection money: Italy's economy, and its southern regions in particular, are hit hard by organised crime. On the island of Sicily, the local...

2018-06-11 Asia-pacific

Politics in Malaysia: A new era?

Malaysia is still reeling from the historic election defeat of the UNMO party, which had ruled the country for the past six decades. The vote followed a corruption scandal in...

2018-06-07 Europe

Berlin faces housing crisis amid soaring property prices

Property prices in Berlin are skyrocketing, rising faster than any other city in the world. The boom has been triggered by cheap borrowing rates for homeowners, a fast-growing...

2018-06-06 Africa

French logging company goes bankrupt: Good news for Cameroon's Baka Pygmies?

The forests of southern Cameroon were once home to the indigenous Baka Pygmies. For the past 60 years, the exploitation of the forest by logging companies has pushed the Pygmies...

