Social climber: Minnesota raccoon climbs skyscraper, becomes national hero

'When I first started going to North Korea it was much more isolated'

ICC judges order release of DR Congo's former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba

Tesla cuts more than 3,000 jobs

Handshake for the ages: What to make of the historic Trump-Kim summit?

'The bromance of the century'

Marcel Theroux tackles the subversive side of stories

The Italians speaking out against the mafia in Sicily

Stuck in a terminal for three months, and asylum seekers in Israel

Spain coach Lopetegui sacked two days before World Cup debut

© Pierre-Philippe Marcou, AFP | Julen Lopetegui's sacking comes a day after he was announced as Real Madrid's next coach.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-13

The Spanish football federation has fired coach Julen Lopetegui two days before the country's opening World Cup match against Portugal, enraged by his decision to sign a deal with Real Madrid.

His dismissal came after Real Madrid unexpectedly announced on Tuesday that Lopetegui, who had only recently extended his contract with Spain, would take over as their coach next season.

Lopetegui's replacement would be announced "soon", Rubiales said.

"We want to thank Julen for all he's done and he's a big reason behind us being in Russia, but we feel obliged to dispense with his services," added Rubiales.

"There has to be a message to all RFEF employees and there are ways of behaving that you need to abide by."

Spain, one of the pre-tournament favourites, also face Morocco and Iran in their group in Russia.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-13

