Europe

‘We’re doomed!’: Is UK's Royal Mail poking fun at Brexit with new postage stamps?

© Royal Mail

Text by Katherine THOMPSON

Latest update : 2018-06-13

The UK’s Royal Mail has unveiled a set of eight special postage stamps to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic sitcom ‘Dad’s Army’. The stamps have gone viral, with some saying they are a commentary on the state of Brexit-era Britain.

The classic comedy attracted over 18 million viewers a week during its run from 1968-1977; the series' 80 episodes are still re-broadcast in many countries.

The special stamps feature the show's most popular characters and their still repeated catch-phrases, including Private Frazer’s: “We’re doomed. Doomed!”, Sergeant Wilson asking sardonically: “Do you think that’s wise, sir?”, and, of course, Lance Corporal Jones crying: “Don’t panic! Don’t panic!”

Given that the postage stamps were released on the first day that British MPs voted on the highly contentious EU Withdrawal Bill, which is dominating newspaper front pages, it didn’t take long for the Twittersphere to make the connection between the stamps and Brexit. Furthermore, UK tabloid The Sun launched a campaign last January to release a series of stamps celebrating the March 29, 2019 arrival of what Brexiters are calling "Liberation Day", which although backed by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has yet to be successful.

When asked about any connection between the new stamps and Brexit, a Royal Mail spokesperson told FRANCE 24, "The stamps have been issued solely to mark the 50th anniversary of Dad's Army."

The BBC comedy focused on the antics of a dysfunctional unit of the Home Guard during World War II. The Home Guard was made up of men ineligible for military service – largely because they were considered too old, hence the name "Dad's Army" – who were to act as a secondary defence force in the event of a German invasion.

Date created : 2018-06-13

  • Brexit

    May wins key Brexit bill after last-ditch compromise

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Paris more attractive than London for business investment, says consultancy firm EY

    Read more

  • UK

    UK’s post-Brexit passports to be ‘made in France’

    Read more

