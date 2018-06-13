USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada after FIFA's congress voted on Wednesday to back the tri-nation joint bid for the tournament.

The North American bid beat Morocco's rival proposal, winning 134 votes to 65 for the North African country. FIFA has promised to publish each voter's selection.

The 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams playing a total of 80 games - 60 are planned in the US and 10 each in Canada and Mexico.

All three hosts should get automatic places in the lineup, and each host a game on the tournament's opening day.

'A very logical decision in the end'

Morocco lost again with its fifth bid campaign in the past 30 years, including to the US for the 1994 World Cup.

The 2026 tournament will return to the North American region 32 years after that US-hosted edition. Mexico also hosted in 1970 and 1986.

