International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

Social climber: Minnesota raccoon climbs skyscraper, becomes national hero

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

'When I first started going to North Korea it was much more isolated'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

ICC judges order release of DR Congo's former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Tesla cuts more than 3,000 jobs

Read more

THE DEBATE

Handshake for the ages: What to make of the historic Trump-Kim summit?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'The bromance of the century'

Read more

ENCORE!

Marcel Theroux tackles the subversive side of stories

Read more

FOCUS

The Italians speaking out against the mafia in Sicily

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Stuck in a terminal for three months, and asylum seekers in Israel

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup

© Kirill Kudryatsev, AFP | Carlos Cordeiro (2nd L) of the United States Football Association, Decio de Maria Serrano (2nd R) of the Mexican Football Association and Steve Reed (L) of the Canadian Soccer Association react to the FIFA announcement.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-13

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada after FIFA's congress voted on Wednesday to back the tri-nation joint bid for the tournament.

The North American bid beat Morocco's rival proposal, winning 134 votes to 65 for the North African country. FIFA has promised to publish each voter's selection.

The 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams playing a total of 80 games - 60 are planned in the US and 10 each in Canada and Mexico.

All three hosts should get automatic places in the lineup, and each host a game on the tournament's opening day.

'A very logical decision in the end'

Morocco lost again with its fifth bid campaign in the past 30 years, including to the US for the 1994 World Cup.

The 2026 tournament will return to the North American region 32 years after that US-hosted edition. Mexico also hosted in 1970 and 1986.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-06-13

  • Sports

    2026 World Cup vote: Will Morocco or North America win?

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility