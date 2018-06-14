International News 24/7

 

Americas

Argentina's lower house approves limited abortion bill

© Eitan Abramovish, AFP | Pro-choice activists demonstrate outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires on June 13.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-14

Argentina's lower house on Thursday approved a limited abortion bill, sending the measure to the Senate.

The lower house of Argentina's congress has approved a bill that would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, sending the measure to the Senate. President Mauricio Macri has said he'll sign the bill if it's approved.

The measure has roused fierce passions in the homeland of Pope Francis, and Thursday's vote was tight: 129 to 123.

Crowds of supporters and opponents of the measure have been watching the debate on large screens set up outside Congress.

Argentina now allows abortion only in cases of rape or risks to a woman's health.

The Catholic Church strongly opposes the new measure.

(AP)

