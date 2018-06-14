International News 24/7

 

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-06-14

Video: Men forced into marriage in northern India

Forced marriages are on the rise in India. In most cases, it's women who are kidnapped and forced into marrying a man they do not know. But in the northern state of Bihar, one of the country's poorest, men are also being kidnapped. This little-known phenomenon resurfaced recently with media coverage of a young engineer who was forced into marriage at gunpoint. Our India correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

By Alban ALVAREZ , Suyash SHRIVASTAVA , Mandakini GAHLOT

2018-06-13 Europe

Russia gets set to host World Cup as costs soar

All eyes will be on Russia as the World Cup kicks off on Thursday. The country has spent almost €9 billion on the event. Of the 12 stadiums, nine have been built from scratch. In...

2018-06-12 Europe

The Italians speaking out against the mafia in Sicily

Racketeering, extortion, so-called protection money: Italy's economy, and its southern regions in particular, are hit hard by organised crime. On the island of Sicily, the local...

2018-06-11 Asia-pacific

Politics in Malaysia: A new era?

Malaysia is still reeling from the historic election defeat of the UNMO party, which had ruled the country for the past six decades. The vote followed a corruption scandal in...

2018-06-07 Europe

Berlin faces housing crisis amid soaring property prices

Property prices in Berlin are skyrocketing, rising faster than any other city in the world. The boom has been triggered by cheap borrowing rates for homeowners, a fast-growing...

