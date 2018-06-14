Latest update : 2018-06-14
Video: Men forced into marriage in northern India
Forced marriages are on the rise in India. In most cases, it's women who are kidnapped and forced into marrying a man they do not know. But in the northern state of Bihar, one of the country's poorest, men are also being kidnapped. This little-known phenomenon resurfaced recently with media coverage of a young engineer who was forced into marriage at gunpoint. Our India correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.