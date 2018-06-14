International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Victims in Central African Republic react to Bemba's realease by the ICC

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates on 'strong' economic growth

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Aquarius: using migrants as political pawns

Read more

THE DEBATE

Franco-Italian rift: Conte, Macron row over stranded migrants

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Ocean's 8', 'Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story' & 'Hereditary'

Read more

FOCUS

Russia gets set to host World Cup as costs soar

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

India struggles to fight against child marriage

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Iranian film director Kahani on a flourishing industry amid censorship

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Social climber: Minnesota raccoon climbs skyscraper, becomes national hero

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

N. Korea's Kim knows denuclearisation must be 'quick': Pompeo

© AFP | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Seoul for talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (front) and Japanese counterpart Taro Kono

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-14

North Korea's Kim Jong Un understands that denuclearisation must happen "quickly", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, warning there will be no sanctions relief for Pyongyang until the process is complete.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un understands that denuclearisation must happen "quickly", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, warning there will be no sanctions relief for Pyongyang until the process is complete.

Pompeo said Washington remained committed to the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearisation of North Korea, after the joint statement from the US-North Korea summit in Singapore drew criticism for lack of detail on the key issue.

"We believe that Kim Jong Un understands the urgency... that we must do this quickly," he said of the effort to have North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons.

Washington's top diplomat is in Seoul to brief his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on Tuesday's historic talks -- the first between sitting leaders of the two countries -- after which a triumphant President Donald Trump said the world can "sleep well".

Following the summit, Trump said the US would halt its "provocative" joint military drills with South Korea as long as negotiations are ongoing with the North, an announcement that caught Seoul by surprise.

But the US-South Korea alliance remains "as robust as ever", Seoul's foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha said at a press conference with Pompeo and Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono.

Pompeo is scheduled to fly to Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart after the meetings in Seoul.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-14

  • North Korea - USA

    Kim invites Trump to visit Pyongyang as North hails 'radical switchover'

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA - USA

    Trump-Kim summit the art of the deal? No, say experts

    Read more

  • SINGAPORE

    Singapore Summit: Read the full text of Trump and Kim's joint statement

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility