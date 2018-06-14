International News 24/7

 

Americas

New York State sues Trump family foundation for 'persistently illegal conduct'

© Timothy A. Clary, AFP file | Then US president-elect Donald Trump (center), Eric and Ivanka Trump (L) and Donald Jr. (R) at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-14

New York State filed suit Thursday against President Donald Trump, his sons and daughter, alleging a pattern of "persistently illegal conduct" at their family foundation and seeking the charity's dissolution.

The lawsuit accused the Donald J. Trump foundation of "extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions to benefit Mr. Trump's personal and business interests, and violations of basic legal obligations for non-profit foundations."

It says the real estate tycoon elected president in 2016 used charity funds from the foundation to pay his legal bills, promote his Trump-branded hotels, and for personal spending.

The lawsuit also claims that Trump used the foundation illegally to raise $2.8 million to support his presidential campaign in a televised fundraiser on January 28, 2016 -- held as he skipped a Republican presidential primary debate.

Trump quickly responded with tweets in which he called the suit a "ridiculous case" and indicated he will fight it.

He accused "sleazy New York Democrats" of "doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000."

"I won't settle this case!" he said.

The suit names the president, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and daughter Ivanka Trump, who were on the board of the foundation.

>> Mueller 'subpoenas Trump Organization' in Russia probe

It seeks restitution of $2.8 million and the shutdown of the foundation, as well as a 10-year ban on Trump serving on the board of any other New York charity.

A one-year ban is asked for his three children.

"As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality," said New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood.

"This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets," she said in a statement.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-14

