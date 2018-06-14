International News 24/7

 

Nigeria coach: 'We've managed to build a team that works well together'

Video: Fishing far from home, from Senegal to Brittany

World Cup fever

Rose Bakery founder on the love affair between the English and teatime

US set to announce tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods

'As Saudis go to war, the crown prince attends a soccer match'

South Africa: Two worshippers stabbed to death at Malmesbury mosque

It's all kicking off: What expectations for Russia's World Cup?

The art of football

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-06-15

In the western French region of Brittany, Senegalese fishermen board trawlers in the early morning to catch fish for the local markets of Guilvinec and Lorient. They have come to France to work because the fishing sector is in crisis in their home country due to overfishing. Despite immigrating to France, these foreign workers retain strong links with Senegal.

In this 26-minute documentary, Sébastien Daycard-Heid and Bertrand Dévé recount the odyssey of these fishermen, who left their families in Senegal behind to go fishing off the French coast of Brittany, but who plan to return – one day – to their home country.

By Sébastien DAYCARD-HEID , Bertrand DÉVÉ

2018-06-08 Europe

Video: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers

More than 35,000 people will work without pay for FIFA during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. These volunteers will welcome guests in the 11 host cities, help translate, handle...

2018-05-25 May 68

'We heard there might be a civil war': May 68 seen from abroad

In France, May 1968 has become a symbol of young people and workers in revolt. But how were the events viewed outside the country? FRANCE 24 looks back at the international...

2018-05-18 Middle East

Beyond the conflict: Reporter's notebook in modern-day Israel

Israel regularly makes headlines, but there is more to the country than the conflict with the Palestinians. FRANCE 24 reports from a young but highly developed nation, a holy...

2018-05-11 Middle East

Video: Stateless in Palestine

What does life in the West Bank look like under Israeli occupation? Our reporters travelled to Area C, to meet the women and men who live on lands coveted by Israeli settlers....

