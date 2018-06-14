Video: Fishing far from home, from Senegal to Brittany

In the western French region of Brittany, Senegalese fishermen board trawlers in the early morning to catch fish for the local markets of Guilvinec and Lorient. They have come to France to work because the fishing sector is in crisis in their home country due to overfishing. Despite immigrating to France, these foreign workers retain strong links with Senegal.

In this 26-minute documentary, Sébastien Daycard-Heid and Bertrand Dévé recount the odyssey of these fishermen, who left their families in Senegal behind to go fishing off the French coast of Brittany, but who plan to return – one day – to their home country.

By Sébastien DAYCARD-HEID , Bertrand DÉVÉ