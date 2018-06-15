International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa: two people stabbed to death in Malmesbury mosque

Read more

THE DEBATE

It's all kicking off: What expectations for Russia's World Cup?

Read more

ENCORE!

The art of football

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Men forced into marriage in northern India

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

World Cup 2018: Panini sticker enthusiasts get their game on in Brazil

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Oil turmoil: As prices rise, consumers feel the pinch

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Comcast makes $65 billion offer to buy 21st Century Fox

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

'More women should be playing and watching football'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

World Cup: Why footballers' haircuts show France has real chance of winning

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

AT&T closes mega-merger with Time Warner

© AFP | AT&T and Time Warner attorney Daniel Petrocelli speaks to the press on June 12, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-15

Wireless and broadband colossus AT&T on Thursday announced the close of its $85 billion merger with media-entertainment conglomerate Time Warner.

The news came just two days after a US federal judge approved the deal, delivering a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump's administration in its first major antitrust court case.

"We're going to bring a fresh approach to how the media and entertainment industry works for consumers, content creators, distributors and advertisers," AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson said in a statement stating the acquisition was completed.

Stephenson noted that the merger comes as the way video is created, distributed and consumed is rapidly changing in an age of streaming digital content to a broad spectrum of internet-linked devices.

"The content and creative talent at Warner Bros., HBO and Turner are first-rate," Stephenson said.

"Combine all that with AT&T's strengths in direct-to-consumer distribution, and we offer customers a differentiated, high-quality, mobile-first entertainment experience."

Justice Department officials who had opposed the deal in court did not to ask a judge to put the merger on hold pending a legal appeal, but the option to appeal remained available.

US District Judge Richard Leon on Tuesday said the government had failed to meet its burden of proof that the tie-up between the largest US pay-TV operator and the media entertainment giant would harm competition.

The case had been closely watched as setting a benchmark for other big corporate mergers, especially in the media and communications sector.

Leon said the case fell short on all counts and warned the government against seeking to hold up the deal with an appeal, saying that would cause "irreparable" harm to the two companies whose tie-up had been delayed for a year and a half.

He maintained that the government's claim that pay TV costs would rise from the merger was based on "speculative" logic and that its study from an expert witness was contradicted by other evidence from the government.

The deal brings together AT&T's wireless and broadband networks and its DirecTV subscription service with the media assets of Time Warner, which include CNN and other Turner cable channels, Cartoon Network, premium channel HBO and the Warner Bros studios.

AT&T and Time Warner argued they need more scale to compete with online rivals like Netflix and Amazon and with Silicon Valley giants like Google, Facebook and Apple, which are expanding in the rapidly evolving sector.

Trump had previously denounced the AT&T deal, vowing that his administration would block it because it would concentrate corporate power unacceptably.

This fueled speculation that Trump could be retaliating due to critical coverage of his administration from news broadcaster CNN, a Time Warner property.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-15

  • USA

    Judge clears AT&T merger with Time Warner in huge antitrust case

    Read more

  • USA

    AT&T to buy Time Warner in $85 billion deal

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility