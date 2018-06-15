Ten spots to watch the World Cup in and around Paris

The city of Paris has put the nix on fan zones for security purposes, but there are still plenty of places to watch the World Cup. Here’s a helpful guide to get you started.

Official venues

Noisy-le-Grand fan zone

At the request of the Paris police, the city will not have any fan zones during the World Cup. But fortunately for die-hard football fans, the nearby suburb of Noisy-Le-Grand will. A half-hour train ride to the east of the French capital, Noisy-Le-Grand has built a fan zone in front of the local town hall with a capacity of 3,000 people. Thirty-three of the 62 World Cup matches will be projected onto a massive 20-square-metre screen there. The town will also host a number of family-friendly activities, including a foofball tournament and a shoot-out competition.

The Noisy-le-Grand fan zone is located at Place de la Libération, 93160, Noisy-le-Grand. The closest train station is Noisy-le-Grand – Mont d’Est (RER A). Open June 12 until July 15.

Cam Zone

The 12th arrondissement is the only district in Paris that will host an official screening of the French national team’s debut match against Australia on Saturday. Which may explain why the event at the so-called Cam Zone is already fully booked. But it may screen future matches, depending on whether Les Bleus advance, according to event organiser Christophe Disic.

In the meantime, there are several football-related activities the public can still enjoy on June 16th, including a tournament for children between the ages of 6 and 13. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is also expected to make an appearance there.

Cam Zone is located at the Léo Lagrange Gymnasium, 68 boulevard Poniatowski, 75012, Paris. The closest métro station is Porte de Charenton (line 8). Open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. (local time) on June 16.

Locals

Le French Flair

Traditionally, the French Flair is a rugby bar. But it has also been known to open its doors to football fans on occasion, such as during the World Cup. It’s as authentic as it comes: dark, a little dingy and crowded. It’s also cheap: €4 a pint – hard to beat in Paris.

Le French Flair is located at 75 Bis Boulevard de Clichy, 75009 Paris. The closest métro stations are Place de Clichy (lines 2 and 13) and Blanche (line 2). Open daily.

Kiez Biergarten

Mannschaft supporters are sure to flock to the Kiez Biergarten, where the World Cup will be broadcast in German on two large screens. With the German national team favoured to make it to the finals yet again this year, the atmosphere at the beer garden promises to be lively.

Kiez Biergarten is located at 24 rue Vauvenargues, 75018, Paris. The closest métro is Guy Môquet (line 13). Open daily.

Café El Sur

If you’re an Argentina fan, then this is the place to be. The restaurant has set up a projector and will screen all of the World Cup matches during opening hours. Tapas, wine, football. A winning combination.

Café El Sur is located at 35 boulevard Saint Germain, 75005, Paris. The closest métro station is Maubert-Mutualité (line 10). Open Monday through Saturday.

The Bombardier

A classic English pub, The Bombardier will broadcast World Cup matches on one large screen and three smaller ones throughout the venue, making it easy to keep up with the action. With a selection of British beers on tap and traditional dishes (fish and chips, bangers and mash), it’s the perfect place to channel Old Blighty while watching England.

The Bombardier is located at 2 place du Panthéon, 75005, Paris. The closest métro stations are Maubert-Mutualité (line 10) and Jussieu (lines 7 and 10). Open daily.

Cannibale Café

The Cannibale Café is a favourite hangout in Paris’s 11th arrondissement. The restaurant, which is broken up into two dining areas separated by a bar, will show the month-long tournament by projecting it onto a wall in each room. It also offers a special World Cup menu: a burger and fries for 10 euros at the bar.

Cannibale Café is located at 93 rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011, Paris. The closest metro station is Courrones (line 2). Open daily.

Outdoors

Le Jardin Suspendu

Le Jardin Suspendu, which opened the same night as the World Cup, boasts the largest rooftop garden in Paris with 3,500 square-metres of green space. Matches will be streamed on a giant screen, where football fans can follow the tournament in the open air while snacking from the food court or enjoying a tipple from the champagne bar. The venue also plans on screening matches outside of opening hours (see below) if the French national team advances to the next round. Added bonus: there’s a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower.

Le Jardin Suspendu is located across from 40 rue d’Oradour sur Glaine, 75015, Paris. The closest metro station is Porte de Versailles (Line 12, Trams 2 and 3). Open to the public Thursday through Sunday. Check website for specific hours.

La Bellevilloise

The World Cup is just one more reason to visit La Bellevilloise’s already packed café terrace. The cultural centre will be showing the most anticipated matches of the tournament on a massive screen outside. Tip: Arrive early, space is limited.

La Bellevilloise is located at 19-21 Rue Boyer, 75020, Paris. The closest métro is Ménilmontant (line 2). Open Wednesday through Sunday.

La Felicità

It’s new, it’s sprawling and it’s super trendy. If you’re looking for a hip World Cup experience, complete with designer cocktails and (organic) oven-fired pizzas, head to La Felicità. The 4,500 square-metre venue – which includes an enormous terrace and a beer garden – will broadcast the month-long tournament on three giant screens.

La Felicità is located at 5 Parvis Alan Turing, 75013, Paris. The closest metro stations are Bibliothèque François Mitterand (line 14 and RER C) and Chevaleret (line 6). Open daily.

Do you have a favourite place to watch the World Cup in Paris? Let us know in the comment section below.

