France need to be ready to face tactically ‘different’ Australia

France coach Didier Deschamps called on his quality-packed side to "seize the day" when they face Australia looking for an opening win in the World Cup in Kazan on Saturday.

Deschamps, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, is desperate to make amends for the heartbreaking loss in the Euro 2016 final in Paris to Portugal two years ago.

While Les Bleus are tipped for an easy win over the 'Socceroos' -- having thumped Australia 6-0 at their last international friendly in 2013 -- Deschamps has nonetheless underlined the positive changes made to Australia's game by respected coach Bert van Marwijk.

The Dutchman, who steered the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final and a 1-0 defeat to Spain, took the helm of the Socceroos in January.

"He's changed a lot of things," warned Deschamps.

"The players are the same and of course it's the team that plays the match. But we won't see Australia punting long balls up the field.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-16