Americas

Video: Colombians head to polls in crucial presidential vote

© Diana Sanchez, AFP | A polling station at the Corferias convention centre in Bogota, on June 16, 2018, on the eve of the presidential runoff election

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-17

Colombians headed to the polls Sunday for a presidential ballot that could determine the future of the country’s historic peace deal, which brought an end to five decades of armed conflict with FARC rebels. FRANCE 24’s team in Bogota reports.

Some 12 percent of Colombia’s 49 million people are between the ages of 18 and 24, and many of them are first-time voters. Analysts deem their participation in the election crucial. FRANCE 24 went to speak with them:

Young Colombians represent 12 percent of voters

Sergio Fajardo, the former maths professor who led Colombia’s centrist party into the first round of the presidential election, but who narrowly missed his spot to continue into the second round, will be casting a blank vote in Sunday’s ballot. “I don’t believe that either one [of the remaining far-left and far-right candidates] represent what we want for Colombia,” he announced in a statement prior to the vote. In the video below, FRANCE 24 reports on the risks associated with a high number of blank votes.

Centrist leader urges blank vote in run-off

The United Nations has ranked Colombia third in a list of the world’s most financially inequitable countries. In Bogota, there is a clear divide between the city’s rich and poor communities. In one of the city’s more affluent neighbourhoods a pint of beer costs as much as US$10 – the same amount of money a collector of recycled waste earns in a day. The video below hones in on the differences between Bogota’s rich and poor.

Colombia: The world's third most unequal countries

Date created : 2018-06-17

  • COLOMBIA

    Future of FARC peace deal at stake as Colombia chooses next president

    Read more

  • COLOMBIA

    Conservative Duque to face leftist Petro in runoff for Colombia presidency

    Read more

  • COLOMBIA

    Colombians vote in first election since peace deal with rebels

    Read more

