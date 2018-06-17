International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Egypt, Morocco lose first World cup matches conceding last minute goals

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron likes his china fancy

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

World Cup: And in the end, Putin wins?; Trump hits back at critics; Migrant crisis divides EU governments

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The Jewish community's place in French society

Read more

#TECH 24

Football and tech: The data game is on!

Read more

ENCORE!

John Cameron Mitchell on his new film 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties'

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Iran's water crisis

Read more

FOCUS

Residents of southern Lebanon live in fear of another war

Read more

#THE 51%

Turning pain into hope: Rwanda's children of rape

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Deadly arson attack mars Nicaragua truce deal

© Inti Ocon, AFP | View inside a burnt down house in which six people died in Managua, Nicaragua on June 16, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-17

Eight people died on Saturday in a shoot-out and fire that shattered a truce struck hours earlier between President Daniel Ortega and protesters. Civic leaders condemned the violence while vowing to continue talks with the government.

Nicaragua's crisis, the country's bloodiest confrontations since a civil war ended in 1990, has spanned two months and claimed at least 170 lives. The unrest in the morning came hours after Ortega and protesters struck an agreement to end
hostilities, clear roadblocks and allow a foreign inquiry.
 
Michael Healy, president of the agriculture producers union, blamed the government and law enforcement for the deaths of six people, including two children, as flames consumed their house in Managua after a confrontation with police. Two others died in the shoot-out.
 
"We were going to sleep in peace and tranquility. And what's sad was waking up to the death of this family, how they were burned," Healy said at the conclusion of talks with the government moderated by the Catholic church.
 
"The government wants us leave this table, and we're not going to let that happen... it's the only way to put an end to this," he added.
 
The dialogue proceeded as scheduled, with the government and civic leaders agreeing to set up working groups to debate proposals including democratic reforms, mediators said in a statement. Talks will resume on Monday.
 
Responding to Saturday's unexpected flare-up, the national police in a statement attributed the morning's gunfire to protesters, and said two men had died.
 
Local media reported that police and pro-Ortega masked gunmen had fired at protesters guarding the roadblocks.
 
Police also said that firefighters battling the blaze came under attack from masked "delinquents," and that they would investigate the cause of the fire.
 
The government did not reply to a request for comment on the reports.
 
The head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, said in a tweet that his organization "condemns this act of terror that is a crime against humanity."

 
Local television showed images of firemen carrying two soot-streaked toddlers in diapers from the burning building.
 
"This is a massacre. A barbarity. These police surrounded the house and burned it after my nephew refused to let them put snipers on the roof," Jose Maria Hernandez, 63, uncle of the building's owner who died in the blaze, told Reuters outside the smoking wreckage.
 
Ortega's surprise decision in April to slash pension benefits to cover a widening social security gap triggered demonstrations that quickly turned fatal and led to demands for his resignation.
 
The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said at least 170 people were killed in eight weeks of clashes between pro-Ortega forces armed with assault rifles and pistols and protesters armed with rocks, slings and homemade mortars.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-17

  • NICARAGUA

    Nicaragua’s Ortega agrees to truce after weeks of deadly violence

    Read more

  • NICARAGUA

    Nicaragua on edge as protest death toll climbs

    Read more

  • NICARAGUA

    Nicaragua's Ortega scraps welfare reforms after protests leave 24 dead

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility