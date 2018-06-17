International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Egypt, Morocco lose first World cup matches conceding last minute goals

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron likes his china fancy

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

World Cup: And in the end, Putin wins?; Trump hits back at critics; Migrant crisis divides EU governments

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The Jewish community's place in French society

Read more

#TECH 24

Football and tech: The data game is on!

Read more

ENCORE!

John Cameron Mitchell on his new film 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties'

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Iran's water crisis

Read more

FOCUS

Residents of southern Lebanon live in fear of another war

Read more

#THE 51%

Turning pain into hope: Rwanda's children of rape

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Italian coast guard ship with Aquarius migrants arrives in Spain

© Pau Barrena, AFP | Migrants disembark from the Italian navy boat the Dattilo at the port of Valencia on June 17, 2018.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-17

The first boat in a naval convoy carrying a total of 629 rescued migrants arrived in the Spanish port of Valencia Sunday, ending a nine-day sea voyage, but leaving wide open a fierce debate in Europe about how to handle the migrant crisis.

The coast guard ship is one of two Italian vessels that took on some of the Aquarius's passengers before escorting it to Spain, at the invitation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The Aquarius became the source of a heated political row in the EU about the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean.

For the migrants, mainly from Africa, the arrival in Valencia marked the end of a week-long odyssey in the Mediterranean Sea.

European odyssey exposes extent of migrant crisis

Spain swooped to help the group of mainly sub-Saharan Africans on board the Aquarius last week, offering the charity-run ship a berth 700 nautical miles away after Italy and Malta refused to let it dock.

An Italian coast guard ship that took aboard some of the Aquarius's passengers to make the trip safer arrived soon after dawn in the eastern Spanish port of Valencia, where a staff of 2,320, including volunteers, translators and health officials, awaited.

“The first ship by the Italian coast guard, the Datillo, has just docked right behind me,” explained FRANCE 24’s Sarah Morris, reporting from the Valencia port shortly after dawn. “Members of the health department are already on board, carrying out the first process of identifying those passengers. There’s about 270 of them, some of them in need of urgent medical attention…We know that between seven to nine people on board those ships may be pregnant, there are about a hundred under-18-year-olds. It’s going to be a very long process.”

Uniformed police looked on as officials in white overalls and protective masks greeted the first migrants to step off the boat.

The ship's predicament gave Italy's new government the chance to assert its anti-migrant credentials, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in office for just over a week, took the opportunity to underline a more liberal stance.

But the plight of the Aquarius has highlighted the European Union's failure to agree on how to manage huge numbers of people fleeing poverty and conflict.

"People are coming to Europe seeking European values of solidarity and support," Red Cross Secretary General Elhadj As Sy told a news conference in Valencia on Saturday.

"Anything less than that is a betrayal (of) Europe itself."

Migrant arrivals increasing in Spain

Anti-migrant feeling has surged in Italy, where more than 600,000 people have arrived on its shores over the past five years, helping to propel the nationalist League into a coalition government.

Far fewer come to Spain, but the numbers are rising fast.

Most Spaniards support the idea of welcoming and helping to integrate refugees, pollsters say, allowing Sanchez, a socialist, to offer migrant-friendly policies to voters who feel previous governments did not do enough.

France, which chided Italy for turning away the Aquarius, has offered to take in any passengers who qualify for asylum and want to go there.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-17

  • MIGRANTS

    Italy PM confirms Macron meeting amid migrant boat row

    Read more

  • MIGRANTS

    Italy sends migrant convoy to Spain, trades barbs with France

    Read more

  • MIGRANTS

    Italy demands apology from France in migrant boat row

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility