International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

Celebrations after Mexico's win against Germany prompts 'fan-made' earthquake

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France's Basque country, where singing is sacred

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Charitable donations: 'By 2024, we believe giving will be the norm'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ex-Carrefour boss urged to give up €13 million retirement package

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Egypt, Morocco lose first World Cup matches after conceding last-minute goals

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron likes his china fancy

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

World Cup kicks off; Trump hits back at critics; Migrant crisis divides EU

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The Jewish community's place in French society

Read more

#TECH 24

Football and tech: The data game is on!

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Business

Audi CEO detained in emissions manipulation probe

© Daniel Roland, AFP | Rupert Stadler in 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-18

German authorities on Monday detained the chief executive of Volkswagen's Audi division, Rupert Stadler, as part of a probe into manipulation of emissions controls.

The move follows a search last week of Stadler's private residence, ordered by Munich prosecutors investigating the manager on suspicion of fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.

"Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was provisionally arrested this morning," the company said in a statement. It said shortly afterward that a judge had ordered him kept in custody pending possible charges at prosecutors' request.

The company said that it couldn't comment further due to the ongoing investigation, but stressed that "the presumption of innocence remains in place for Mr. Stadler."

German news agency dpa reported that prosecutors decided to seek Stadler's arrest due to fears he might try to evade justice. A former head of Audi's engine development unit is already in investigative detention.

A total of 20 people are under suspicion in the Audi probe, which focuses on cars sold in Europe that were believed to be equipped with software which turned emissions controls off during regular driving.

Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the United States and nine managers, including former CEO Martin Winterkorn, were charged there. Two are serving prison terms; Winterkorn and the others remained in Germany and are unlikely to be extradited.

Audi said in a statement last week that it was "cooperating with the authorities" in the probe.

Volkswagen shares were down 2.1 percent at 157.66 euros in Frankfurt trading.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-06-18

  • BUSINESS DAILY

    Volkswagen's former CEO charged in US over 'Dieselgate'

    Read more

  • BUSINESS

    Volkswagen suspends high-level manager over emissions tests on monkeys

    Read more

  • BUSINESS DAILY

    Volkswagen close to $4.3bn US settlement over emissions scandal

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility