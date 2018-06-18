International News 24/7

 

Sports

Belgium beats World Cup debutants Panama 3-0

© Odd Andersen/AFP | Belgium supporters celebrate their victory during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 18, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-18

Belgium's creativity and power proved too much for World Cup debutants Panama as the Group G favourites overcame the heroics of goalkeeper Jaime Penedo and a massed defence to run out 3-0 winners on Monday.

It took a wonderful dipping volley from Dries Mertens on the right-hand edge of the area just after halftime to break the deadlock, however, giving Penedo no chance after a first half in which he had defied Mertens, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Hazard laid the ball off to Kevin De Bruyne who flipped a diagonal ball with the outside of his foot through for a lurking Lukaku to head home in the 69th minute.

The Manchester United striker made it 3-0 in the 75th, latching on to a through pass from Hazard and chipping over Penedo.

Belgium, unbeaten in their last 20 matches, will now be full of confidence for games against Tunisia and England.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-18

