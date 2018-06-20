International News 24/7

 

Khaled Diab: Debunking myths about Islam

NATO chief hails strength of transatlantic bond on defence, security

Australian female comedian's murder sparks soul-searching about women's safety

Washington DC votes to raise minimum wage for waiting staff

At least 18 killed in Abidjan floods from heavy rains

Trump's anti-Merkel Twitter tirade

Ten days to save Merkel? German leader under pressure over border policy

Alarmingly high rates of HIV among China's youth

Samira Wiley, Darren Criss & Neal McDonough at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-06-20

NATO chief hails strength of transatlantic bond on defence, security

In an interview with FRANCE 24, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg talked of the upcoming July NATO summit in Brussels, saying he believed it would be less divisive than the recent G7 summit in Canada.

Stoltenberg added that despite differences between the US and its allies on issues such as trade the transatlantic bond had been ‘strengthened’, though he reiterated US President Trump's demands for European states to spend more on defence and security.

On the topic of Russia, he raised concerns over Moscow's increased investment in nuclear weapons and defended the deployment of NATO troops and weapons to Eastern Europe as a means “to prevent conflict, not provoke conflict”.

Stoltenberg went on to reaffirm NATO’s role in assisting the EU as it continues to face the challenges of the migrant crisis. He rejected, however, a call from the newly elected Italian government that said it was "under attack" from illegal immigrants and that NATO should intervene as a "collective defense".

Finally, he said he hoped the naming of the new 'Republic of North Macedonia' would pave the way for its future inclusion in NATO.

By Marc PERELMAN

2018-06-19 Marc PERELMAN

'There are two policies towards Russia in the Trump administration'

Michael McFaul served as US ambassador to Russia under Barack Obama from 2012 to 2014. In an interview with FRANCE 24, he discussed the divisions within the Trump administration...

2018-06-18 Americas

'Changing FARC peace deal would be a huge historical error for Colombia'

Humberto de la Calle was head of the Colombian government's negotiating team that reached the 2016 peace deal with FARC rebels. In an interview with FRANCE 24, he discussed his...

2018-06-15 Sport

Nigeria coach: 'We've managed to build a team that works well together'

As World Cup action continues in Russia, we speak to a globetrotter of international football. Gernot Rohr is a former player for Bayern Munich and Girondins de Bordeaux, plus a...

2018-06-11 Asia-pacific

'With N. Korea, everything is perfectly sound and rational'

North Korea experts Dorian Malovic and Juliette Morillot have co-written a book in French called "The World According to Kim Jong-un". They have both been to North Korea many...

